Great Dunmow Town Council mayor thanks community as she steps down after her year in office

Great Dunmow Town Council's outgoing mayor Emma Marcus with husband Miz Sabur. Photo: Emma Jane Dearing Emma Jane Dearing

Two children’s charities - Diabetes UK and Kids Inspire - will share £2,576 raised during a mayoral year.

Last summer's teddy bear's picnic Some bears flew higher than others. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography Last summer's teddy bear's picnic Some bears flew higher than others. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Councillor Emma Marcus’ term of office as Great Dunmow Town Council’s mayor concluded on Thursday (May 14), when the meeting was held via video platform and all participants joined from their homes.

In a fun moment, Cllr Marcus ‘handed’ her mayoral chains to the new mayor Cllr Mike Coleman through the screen - keeping social distancing intact by using an extra set.

Cllr Marcus said: “I cannot express my thanks to you all, and to all of the residents of our town, for your support, collaboration and guidance over the last year. It has been a privilege to follow in the footsteps of our previous successful mayors of the town.”

Speaking to the Broadcast, Cllr Marcus said she felt that her mayoral year had been cut short by the Covid-19 crisis which has had an awful impact across the world, and its lockdown.

Emma Marcus and her husband Miz Sabur with flower headpieces at the event held in Foakes Hall by the communities of Kiribati and Tuvalu Emma Marcus and her husband Miz Sabur with flower headpieces at the event held in Foakes Hall by the communities of Kiribati and Tuvalu

She and husband Miz Sabur have enjoyed working with and meeting so many people, and representing Great Dunmow at funtions and events.

Cllr Marcus said she was “really proud” to lay the first wreath for Remembrance Sunday at the war memorial. She enjoyed the carol concert, and being mayor at last year’s Great Dunmow Carnival was a highlight and an honour.

Cllr Marcus enjoyed events held by other mayors and organisations, and attending an event held at Foakes Hall by the communities of Kiribati and Tuvalu- which included flower headbands.

“It has been so lovely to meet so many people from other towns and parishes and share what we are doing and get ideas from each other.”

Mayors supporting Emma Marcus' year in office at the Great Dunmow Town Band concert Mayors supporting Emma Marcus' year in office at the Great Dunmow Town Band concert

Her events included a Teddy Bear’s Picnic at Castleden Meadow, a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party by Samantha McReynolds of Tea Leaf Cafe who turned an idea to reality, and a charity quiz.

A collection at the annual Civic Service at St Mary’s Church and a Great Dunmow Town Band concert also boosted the fund.

Both of the chosen mayoral charities help children. Cllr Marcus works full time as a diabetes dietician while her husband is a history teacher.

Diabetes UK was chosen as Cllr Marcus has had type one diabetes since she was a child.

Andy King, conductor of the Great Dunmow Town Band, whose concert raise money for Emma Marcus' mayoral year in office Andy King, conductor of the Great Dunmow Town Band, whose concert raise money for Emma Marcus' mayoral year in office

Kids Inspire supports children and young people across Essex who are recovering from traumatic experiences.

Cllr Marcus said she wanted to thank all town council staff especially mayoral secretary Amanda Collins-Klimcke.

WATCH: Alan Stratton filmed these videos including this one of mayor Emma Marcus and her husband Miz Sabur on VE Day.

Fun at the Mad Hatter's Tea Party Fun at the Mad Hatter's Tea Party

A barbershop quartet perform at the Mad Hatter's Tea Party, one of the events held during Emma Marcus' year as Great Dunmow Town Council mayor A barbershop quartet perform at the Mad Hatter's Tea Party, one of the events held during Emma Marcus' year as Great Dunmow Town Council mayor

Fun at the Mad Hatter's Tea Party Fun at the Mad Hatter's Tea Party

Great Dunmow mayor Emma Marcus and husband Miz Sabur on VE Day. Picture: Alan Stratton Great Dunmow mayor Emma Marcus and husband Miz Sabur on VE Day. Picture: Alan Stratton