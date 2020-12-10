Published: 7:00 AM December 10, 2020 Updated: 11:18 AM December 16, 2020

If you shop locally, you can benefit from the expertise of business owners.

The Shopkeeper store's window in Great Dunmow. Picture: IAN JOHNSTONE - Credit: Shopkeeper Store

Ian Johnstone is celebrating four years in business as the owner of The Shopkeeper Store in Market Place, Dunmow.

He has been personally selecting items for sale for seven years - he started an online business three years before he opened his bricks and mortar shop.

He said business has been good.

“We’ve got loyal customers who have supported us during the lockdown and have been shopping locally which is great.

You may also want to watch:

“A lot of our customers are saying they want to shop locally.”

Ian added: “Our online orders are mostly from outside our local area. Most people who live near to the shop like to come in.

“They can see everything at once, it’s a nicer experience.”

The Shopkeeper Store has lots of things that would make great Christmas gifts, from socks and belts through to Shetland jumpers, hats, scarves and gloves, to home fragrance and mugs, books and stationery products.

They offer gift vouchers, and can organise click and collect. You can also telephone 01371 872200 or email ian@theshopkeeperstore.com for guidance and assistance.