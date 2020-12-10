News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Shop Local: Benefit from their expertise

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM December 10, 2020    Updated: 11:18 AM December 16, 2020
The Shopkeeper Store, Great Dunmow. Picture: IAN JOHNSTONE

The Shopkeeper Store, Great Dunmow. Picture: IAN JOHNSTONE

If you shop locally, you can benefit from the expertise of business owners.

The Shopkeeper store's window in Great Dunmow. Picture: IAN JOHNSTONE

The Shopkeeper store's window in Great Dunmow. Picture: IAN JOHNSTONE

Ian Johnstone is celebrating four years in business as the owner of The Shopkeeper Store in Market Place, Dunmow.

He has been personally selecting items for sale for seven years - he started an online business three years before he opened his bricks and mortar shop.

He said business has been good.

“We’ve got loyal customers who have supported us during the lockdown and have been shopping locally which is great.

“A lot of our customers are saying they want to shop locally.”

Ian added: “Our online orders are mostly from outside our local area. Most people who live near to the shop like to come in.

“They can see everything at once, it’s a nicer experience.”

The Shopkeeper Store has lots of things that would make great Christmas gifts, from socks and belts through to Shetland jumpers, hats, scarves and gloves, to home fragrance and mugs, books and stationery products.

They offer gift vouchers, and can organise click and collect. You can also telephone 01371 872200 or email ian@theshopkeeperstore.com for guidance and assistance.

