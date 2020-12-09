Advanced search

Shop Local: Benefit from their expertise

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 December 2020

The Shopkeeper Store, Great Dunmow. Picture: IAN JOHNSTONE

The Shopkeeper Store, Great Dunmow. Picture: IAN JOHNSTONE

The Shopkeeper Store

If you shop locally, you can benefit from the expertise of business owners.

The Shopkeeper store's window in Great Dunmow. Picture: IAN JOHNSTONEThe Shopkeeper store's window in Great Dunmow. Picture: IAN JOHNSTONE

Ian Johnstone is celebrating four years in business as the owner of The Shopkeeper Store in Market Place, Dunmow.

He has been personally selecting items for sale for seven years - he started an online business three years before he opened his bricks and mortar shop.

He said business has been good.

“We’ve got loyal customers who have supported us during the lockdown and have been shopping locally which is great.

“A lot of our customers are saying they want to shop locally.”

Ian added: “Our online orders are mostly from outside our local area. Most people who live near to the shop like to come in.

“They can see everything at once, it’s a nicer experience.”

The Shopkeeper Store has lots of things that would make great Christmas gifts, from socks and belts through to Shetland jumpers, hats, scarves and gloves, to home fragrance and mugs, books and stationery products.

They offer gift vouchers, and can organise click and collect. You can also telephone 01371 872200 or email ian@theshopkeeperstore.com for guidance and assistance.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Shop Local: Benefit from their expertise

The Shopkeeper Store, Great Dunmow. Picture: IAN JOHNSTONE

Aspiring zoo keeper aged five raises £5,000 to feed the animals

TJ Rose of Great Dunmow has been raising money for Colchester Zoo. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Places available at Light Up a Life services

This year, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the services are being held in the grounds of the hospice. Picture: St Clare Hospice

Drive-in carol service for Essex farmers

Revd Canon Janet Nicholls will lead the Essex Farmers’ drive-in carol service at Chelmsford City Racecourse. Picture: DIOCESE OF CHELMSFORD

Saffron Screen reopens with family films, plays and concerts

The play War Horse recorded live at the National Theatre is coming to Saffron Screen on December 20. Picture: SAFFRON SCREEN/ NATIONAL THEATRE/ HANDSPRING PUPPET COMPANY