The Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival is returning for its second year.

And organisers say this year's event will be bigger, with more live acts and two stages.

The headliner closing the show on Saturday, June 18 is DJ Danny Rampling.

The Founding Father of the UK Dance scene has held numerous DJ residencies in Ibiza.

In its first year, the Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival concentrated on showcasing local musical talent.

This year will again have plenty of homegrown talent performing on stage, including an acoustic set by Mick Wilson, the lead vocalist for many years with the highly successful group 10cc.

Mick Wilson (ex 10cc) at Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Mick has worked alongside some of the biggest names in the music industry, performing, producing and writing.

He is a founding committee member who helped to get last year’s festival off the ground, and is still actively involved.

Other acts for this year's event include Nine Below Zero, one of Britain’s leading Rhythm and Blues bands originating from South London.

Miss Disco is also joining the line-up with their high-energy dance moves and dazzling outfits. They have performed at Glastonbury, Standon Calling, and Saffron Walden's Dance In the Square.

This year’s event will again be compered by Pete ‘Sparks’ Noble of Sound-One Events. There will be plenty of food and drink available throughout the day and evening, and children's entertainment includes face painting and a fairground on site.

The GDSSS Festival continues to maintain its core objective of raising money for local causes.

The event came about last year as a result of former Mayor of Dunmow, Emma Marcus, wanting to do something to show off local music talent as a way of raising money for charity.

Along with friend Bob Brooker, the drummer in the band Jumble of Chords, who coincidentally had similar thoughts, the idea of a music festival for Great Dunmow was born.

Emma and Bob didn’t take long to convince a few others, an organising committee was formed and the festival went ahead.

Proceeds from this year's GDSSS Festival will support the mayor's charities.

Great Dunmow mayor Patrick Lavelle's charities for his year in office are UK-Aid (Felsted Aid for Deprived Children), Uttlesford Community Travel and Buffy Playbus.

Tickets for the event, on Saturday, June 18 at the Recreation Ground in Great Dunmow, are currently on sale but have limited numbers.

Covid-safe 'pods' at Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival in 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Pods for up to 10 people are available for family and friends to enjoy the experience in their own private area with good views of the stages. Single tickets are also on sale. There is a concessionary price for key workers.

Gates open at noon and the event will close at around 10.30pm.

See www.gdsssfestival.co.uk





