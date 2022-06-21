Gallery
Pictures: The Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Even the rain couldn't stop the fun at this year's Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival.
The bands played on, and spectators just added umbrellas and rain coats.
There was a huge range of music, spanning Mick Wilson formerly of 10cc, to Oompah-Fessional, to Ibiza DJ Danny Rampling.
An organiser said: "We had a real blast of a day. It was a real success and we're thrilled with the outcome of the event and the growing popularity of it."
The event has raised money for Great Dunmow mayor Patrick Lavelle's nominated charities.
It's the second year the music festival has been held and was again compered by DJ, sound engineer and presenter Pete Noble and musician Mick Wilson. The festival will return on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
The 2022 line-up
Afterglow
Jumble of Chords
Mick Wilson
The Lackeys
Oompah-Fessional
The Kopy Katz
Mash Up Society
Nine Below Zero
Miss Disco
Danny Rampling
READ MORE:
The 2021 Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival in pictures