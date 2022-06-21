Gallery

The Lackeys performing at Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival - Credit: Saffron Photo

Even the rain couldn't stop the fun at this year's Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival.

The bands played on, and spectators just added umbrellas and rain coats.

There was a huge range of music, spanning Mick Wilson formerly of 10cc, to Oompah-Fessional, to Ibiza DJ Danny Rampling.

An organiser said: "We had a real blast of a day. It was a real success and we're thrilled with the outcome of the event and the growing popularity of it."

The event has raised money for Great Dunmow mayor Patrick Lavelle's nominated charities.

It's the second year the music festival has been held and was again compered by DJ, sound engineer and presenter Pete Noble and musician Mick Wilson. The festival will return on Saturday, June 24, 2023.





The 2022 line-up

Afterglow

Jumble of Chords

Mick Wilson

The Lackeys

Oompah-Fessional

The Kopy Katz

Mash Up Society

Nine Below Zero

Miss Disco

Danny Rampling





Great Dunmow mayor Patrick Lavelle welcomes the crowds to the Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival 2022 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Mick Wilson, formerly of 10cc, performing at Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival 2022 - Credit: Saffron Photo

A group at Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival 2022 - Credit: Saffron Photo

The Lackeys at Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival - Credit: Saffron Photo

Participants having fun at Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival - Credit: Saffron Photo

Oompah-Fessional Brass at Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival - Credit: Saffron Photo

Some of the crowd at the Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival 2022 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Rain won't stop the fun for this duo at Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival - Credit: Saffron Photo

Jumble of Chords entertains the crowd at Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival 2022 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Afterglow acoustic duo performing at Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival - Credit: Saffron Photo

Umbrellas up but the attendees continue to have fun at Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival 2022 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Face painting at Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival 2022 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Great Dunmow mayor Patrick Lavelle (in chains of office) with fellow councillors and guests including Saffron Walden mayor James de Vries and Uttlesford District Council chair Heather Asker - Credit: Saffron Photo

Having fun despite the rain at Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival 2022 - Credit: Saffron Photo





