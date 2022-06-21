News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

Gallery

Pictures: The Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 1:52 PM June 21, 2022
Great Dunmow, Essex: The Lackeys on stage at Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival 2022

The Lackeys performing at Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival - Credit: Saffron Photo

Even the rain couldn't stop the fun at this year's Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival.

The bands played on, and spectators just added umbrellas and rain coats.

There was a huge range of music, spanning Mick Wilson formerly of 10cc, to Oompah-Fessional, to Ibiza DJ Danny Rampling.

An organiser said: "We had a real blast of a day. It was a real success and we're thrilled with the outcome of the event and the growing popularity of it."

The event has raised money for Great Dunmow mayor Patrick Lavelle's nominated charities.

It's the second year the music festival has been held and was again compered by DJ, sound engineer and presenter Pete Noble and musician Mick Wilson. The festival will return on Saturday, June 24, 2023.


The 2022 line-up

Afterglow

Most Read

  1. 1 Prime Minister's honour for Dunmow duo
  2. 2 High Roding and Dunmow put on a show with crushing victories
  3. 3 Waitrose and Dolmio recall items due to safety concerns
  1. 4 Blow for holidaymakers as EasyJet cancels thousands of summer flights
  2. 5 Pictures: The Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival
  3. 6 DJ Danny Rampling to headline at Dunmow music festival
  4. 7 Fire destroys gardens and sheds but swift action saves homes
  5. 8 'Himalayas' and new lake being created in Essex
  6. 9 Careless driver was 'using phone' when she killed Cambridge cyclist
  7. 10 Threatening words or behaviour charge against ex-Love Island star dropped

Jumble of Chords

Mick Wilson

The Lackeys

Oompah-Fessional

The Kopy Katz

Mash Up Society

Nine Below Zero

Miss Disco

Danny Rampling


Gallery

Great Dunmow, Essex: Mayor Patrick Lavelle waves to the crowd from the stage, musicians behind him

Great Dunmow mayor Patrick Lavelle welcomes the crowds to the Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival 2022 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Mick Wilson, formerly of 10cc, performing at Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival 2022

Mick Wilson, formerly of 10cc, performing at Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival 2022 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Great Dunmow, Essex: Three women at a music festival in the crowd as a group, one holding a cup

A group at Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival 2022 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Great Dunmow, Essex: Musicians on a stage, group called The Lackeys

The Lackeys at Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival - Credit: Saffron Photo

Great Dunmow, Essex: A man standing, dancing, a crowd sitting on the grass at a music festival

Participants having fun at Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival - Credit: Saffron Photo

Great Dunmow, Essex: Band members gathered together, group called Oompah-Fessional

Oompah-Fessional Brass at Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival - Credit: Saffron Photo

Some of the crowd at the Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival 2022, Essex

Some of the crowd at the Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival 2022 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Two women wearing rain covers, Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival 2022, Essex

Rain won't stop the fun for this duo at Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival - Credit: Saffron Photo

Musicians entertain the crowd at Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival 2022

Jumble of Chords entertains the crowd at Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival 2022 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Afterglow acoustic duo performing at Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival 2022

Afterglow acoustic duo performing at Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival - Credit: Saffron Photo

Group sitting on chairs with umbrellas, Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival 2022, Essex

Umbrellas up but the attendees continue to have fun at Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival 2022 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Adult getting face paint applied to create a coloured butterfly effect, Great Dunmow, Essex, June 2022

Face painting at Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival 2022 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Great Dunmow, Essex: Mayors, councillors and guests at Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival 2022

Great Dunmow mayor Patrick Lavelle (in chains of office) with fellow councillors and guests including Saffron Walden mayor James de Vries and Uttlesford District Council chair Heather Asker - Credit: Saffron Photo

Great Dunmow, Essex: Music event with spectators under umbrellas

Having fun despite the rain at Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival 2022 - Credit: Saffron Photo


READ MORE:

The 2021 Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival in pictures

Coming up: The Flitch Trials 2022

Music
Charity Fundraiser
Great Dunmow News
Uttlesford News
Essex

Don't Miss

Chef Alex Webb at Foodies Festival

Food and Drink

Foodies Festival returns to Hylands Park for tasty weekend

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Thaxted, Essex: Group at opening of new skatepark

Uttlesford District Council

New skate park opens; further sports funding available

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
The Essex and Herts Scooter Club Annual Ride-Out 2022 made its way through Wethersfield

Scooter Club Ride-Out returns to Wethersfield after two-year hiatus

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
A sign on chrome metal: Stansted Airport

Uttlesford District Council | Updated

District council could offer Stansted Airport £1.4m

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon