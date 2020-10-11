Student tests positive for coronavirus at Helena Romanes in Great Dunmow

Helena Romanes School Archant

A student tested positive for Covid-19 at Helena Romanes School in Great Dunmow.

Headteacher Daniel Gee said everyone who was in contact with the student is currently isolating for two weeks.

He said: “Cases of coronavirus are becoming increasingly commonplace across Essex schools. Helena Romanes currently has one student, but no staff, with the virus. All close contacts of the student have been asked to isolate for 14 days.

“We also had a case earlier in the term, although there is no link between the two cases.”

Mr Gee added: “In both cases, we have worked in conjunction with Essex Local Authority and the Essex and Southend Contact Tracing Team. We followed their public health advice at all times. In tracing close contacts, we consulted school staff, providers of dedicated school transport, parents and carers.

“Although there have been no other reported cases within the school community to date, we are aware of the increasing number of cases in the Uttlesford area. As a consequence, we are continually reviewing our risk assessments in order to do all we can to ensure that students and staff are able to remain in school at all times.”