Gallery

Great Dunmow's Soapbox Race's thrills and spills in pictures

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 12:23 PM May 4, 2022
Great Dunmow Soapbox Race: a competitor in a green vehicle navigating a jump, Essex

A green last run for one competitor in Great Dunmow Soapbox Race 2022 - Credit: Celia Bartlett

There were thrills and spills in this year's Great Dunmow Soapbox Race, back after the pandemic.

Around 15,000 people flocked to this year's race to watch competitors navigating the course with jumps, chicanes, and other obstacles.

Crowds packed the sidelines, with some watching from nearby giant screens.

The winning team was 'Greased Lightning', the cart with the red lips, with a time of 26.38.

Second place was Commodity Centre (27.58) and third was Weston Homes (27.98).

Organised by Great Dunmow and District Round Table, the event has raised charity funds. Charity partners are The Robin Cancer Trust, Rainbow Rural, and St Clare Hospice.

A spokesperson said: "Thank you to everyone who supported us on Sunday, we are incredibly proud of what we were able to achieve and to see the event be enjoyed by so many people.

"A special thanks has to be said to our brilliant sponsors who enabled us to grow the event with additional screens and camera crews allowing everyone who came to get an exceptional view of the race.

"The focus of the event has always been on making it one of the greatest free events the country has to offer and on Sunday, we did just that.

"The event would not have been possible or safe without our volunteers and charity partners so thank you to them and of course to everyone who came, enjoyed the event and gave generously.

"We look forward to doing this all over again next year!"

The main sponsors were Weston Homes, Dunmow Group, Commodity Centre, GT Engine Services, Alloy Fabweld, Gates Ford.

Great Dunmow Soapbox Race photos

A female driver in the Great Dunmow Soapbox Race 2022

The sun put in a very brief appearance for one of the three female drivers taking part in the Great Dunmow Soapbox Race 2022 - Credit: Celia Bartlett

A competitor in the Great Dunmow Soapbox Race 2022 giving a regal wave, Great Dunmow, Essex

A competitor in the Great Dunmow Soapbox Race gives a regal wave in this Diamond Jubilee year - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Taking the bubble chicane with spectators watching, Great Dunmow Soapbox Race 2022, Essex

Taking the bubble chicane with spectators watching on Braintree Hill, Great Dunmow - Credit: Celia Bartlett

'Rusty Tub' taking the course in reverse, Great Dunmow Soapbox Race 2022, Essex

'Rusty Tub' which had hit the straw bales, spinning Peter Humphreys around, continued taking the course in reverse, with the finish line behind him - Credit: Celia Bartlett

'Greased Lightning' in the Great Dunmow Soapbox Race 2022, Essex

'Greased Lightning' which went on to win in the Great Dunmow Soapbox Race, successfully taking the big ramp on Braintree Road - Credit: Celia Bartlett

A long view of Braintree Road with spectators lining the route to watch the Great Dunmow Soapbox Race 2022

One of the competitors coming down Braintree Road for the Great Dunmow Soapbox Race 2022 - Credit: Celia Bartlett

A competitor in The Great Dunmow Soapbox Race 2022 taking the small ramp on Braintree Road, Great Dunmow, Essex

A competitor in The Great Dunmow Soapbox Race taking the small ramp on Braintree Road - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Three people in costume, The Scooby Doo push team, Great Dunmow Soapbox Race 2022, Essex

The Scooby Doo push team during the Great Dunmow Soapbox Race 2022 - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Two families watching the Great Dunmow Soapbox Race 2022, Essex: The Franks family, the Rayner family

The Franks and Rayner families watching the Great Dunmow Soapbox Race - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The Franks and Rayner families watching the Great Dunmow Soapbox Race 2022, Essex

The Franks and Rayner families watching the Great Dunmow Soapbox Race - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Monroe and Layla, spectators at the Great Dunmow Soapbox Race 2022

Monroe and Layla enjoying the Great Dunmow Soapbox Race - Credit: Celia Bartlett

A Great Dunmow Soapbox Race 2022 competitor taking the small ramp, Braintree Road, Great Dunmow, Essex

A competitor in The Great Dunmow Soapbox Race taking the small ramp on Braintree Road - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Team 'Rusty Tub' during Great Dunmow Soapbox Race 2022, Great Dunmow, Essex

Team 'Rusty Tub' taking a ramp down Braintree Road during the Great Dunmow Soapbox Race 2022 - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Audience watching screens in the Paddock, Great Dunmow Soapbox Race 2022, Essex

Large screens were installed so that more people could watch the Great Dunmow Soapbox Race 2022 in comfort - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Family support for one competitor in the Great Dunmow Soap Box 2022, Great Dunmow, Essex

Family support for a competitor in the Great Dunmow Soapbox Race 2022 - Credit: Celia Bartlett

A competitor in the Great Dunmow Soapbox Race 2022 giving a regal wave with the finish in sight, Essex

A competitor in the Great Dunmow Soapbox Race giving a regal wave with the finish in sight - Credit: Celia Bartlett

A competitor in The Great Dunmow Soapbox Race 2022 taking the small ramp, Essex

A competitor in The Great Dunmow Soapbox Race 2022 taking the small ramp - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Great Dunmow Soapbox Race 2022: a long view of Braintree Road, Great Dunmow, Essex

A long view of Braintree Road, Great Dunmow, with spectators lining the route to watch the competitors - Credit: Celia Bartlett

A competitor in The Great Dunmow Soapbox Race 2022 taking the small ramp on Braintree Road, Great Dunmow, Essex

A competitor in The Great Dunmow Soapbox Race taking the small ramp on Braintree Road - Credit: Celia Bartlett

A competitor in The Great Dunmow Soapbox Race taking the small ramp on Braintree Road, Great Dunmow, Essex

A competitor in The Great Dunmow Soapbox Race taking the small ramp on Braintree Road - Credit: Celia Bartlett

A competitor in The Great Dunmow Soapbox Race 2022 taking the small ramp on Braintree Road, Great Dunmow, Essex

A competitor in The Great Dunmow Soapbox Race taking the small ramp on Braintree Road - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Team Edmo Lift in the paddocks at the end of Great Dunmow Soapbox Race 2022, Essex

Team Edmo Lift in the paddocks at the end of the Great Dunmow Soapbox Race 2022 - Credit: Celia Bartlett


