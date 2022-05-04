Gallery
Great Dunmow's Soapbox Race's thrills and spills in pictures
- Credit: Celia Bartlett
There were thrills and spills in this year's Great Dunmow Soapbox Race, back after the pandemic.
Around 15,000 people flocked to this year's race to watch competitors navigating the course with jumps, chicanes, and other obstacles.
Crowds packed the sidelines, with some watching from nearby giant screens.
The winning team was 'Greased Lightning', the cart with the red lips, with a time of 26.38.
Second place was Commodity Centre (27.58) and third was Weston Homes (27.98).
Organised by Great Dunmow and District Round Table, the event has raised charity funds. Charity partners are The Robin Cancer Trust, Rainbow Rural, and St Clare Hospice.
A spokesperson said: "Thank you to everyone who supported us on Sunday, we are incredibly proud of what we were able to achieve and to see the event be enjoyed by so many people.
"A special thanks has to be said to our brilliant sponsors who enabled us to grow the event with additional screens and camera crews allowing everyone who came to get an exceptional view of the race.
"The focus of the event has always been on making it one of the greatest free events the country has to offer and on Sunday, we did just that.
"The event would not have been possible or safe without our volunteers and charity partners so thank you to them and of course to everyone who came, enjoyed the event and gave generously.
"We look forward to doing this all over again next year!"
The main sponsors were Weston Homes, Dunmow Group, Commodity Centre, GT Engine Services, Alloy Fabweld, Gates Ford.