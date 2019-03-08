Advanced search

Great Dunmow Soapbox Race 2019: Thousands line the street for "amazing" day

PUBLISHED: 11:36 28 May 2019

Action from the Great Dunmow Soapbox Race. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Roger King

This year's Great Dunmow Soapbox has been held a "huge success" by organisers.

The event, held on Sunday (May 26) saw between 15,000 and 20,000 spectators line the streets to cheer on carts as they barreled down Braintree Road.

Great Dunmow Round Table organise the event for charity and it is expected the day will have raised more than £30,000, with the funds going to St Clare Hospice, Mind in West Essex and Great Dunmow Round Table.

Great Dunmow Round Table gives money to local causes by holding fundraising events and according to member Jordan Bright, have raised more money at the soapbox race than they usually do in a year.

Speaking about the day, Jordan said: "It was amazing. Everyone was just in high spirits. The feedback from people has been phenomenal. It's always been an event for the community, by the community."

Dunmow coffee shop The Flitch House were the victorious team, with their cart being driven by Matt Coleman and pushed by Jamie Lindsell.

Teams Bernard2 and INT Cuttle Shocks came secured second and third place.

To apply for a donation from Great Dunmow Round Table go to www.greatdunmowroundtable.co.uk/donations/.

