Great Dunmow show rider wins with Queen's horse ahead of monarch's death

Katie Jerram won at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials on the Queen's former racehorse - Credit: T Meeks

A show rider from Great Dunmow won her first ever title at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials on the Queen's ex-racehorse.

Competing on September 4 - just four days before the Queen's death - Katie Jerram took the top sport on the Queen's horse First Receiver.

Fifteen retrained thoroughbred racehorses took part, vying for one qualifying spot in the 2022 SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse series.

Speaking on the day of her win, Katie said: "“I can’t quite believe it, I’ve been placed second several times in this class, with Barber’s Shop – also owned by Her Majesty – but to have done it with this beautiful young horse, is simply brilliant."

At just five years old, First Receiver was one of the youngest horses in his class.

Katie continued: "He has had five wins this year in just seven outings, he is very much a horse for the future, he’s not going to be put under pressure and when deciding about coming here today, Terry Pendry (the Royal Groom) told me if he feels ready then bring him.”

The class judges, Michaela Bowling and David Ingle, praised Katie and First Receiver.

Speaking at the event, Michaela said: “Our winner was a joyful, free young horse. He went brilliantly and I very much look forward to seeing his journey. It was an honour and a privilege to judge here today.”

David added: "My first impression of our winner was that he took my eye, there was lovely strength in quality here this afternoon and there is so much time and effort put into these beautiful horses.”

Equine insurance brokers SEIB set up Racehorse to Riding Horse over 15 years ago to celebrate former racehorses and give them a chance to succeed in a second career.

SEIB marketing manager Nicolina MacKenzie said on the day of the event: "It is magical to be here at Burghley, and the opportunity the ex-racehorses and their riders have to showcase their skills and retraining in the main Burghley arena on showjumping day is second to none.

"We are so very grateful to hold our qualifier here.”

The Queen owned more than 100 horses, with The Times reporting that Queen Consort Camilla is expected to take over the reins as the royal figurehead for the sport of racehorsing.