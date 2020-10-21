Advanced search

Our Shop Local campaign launches: please support businesses in the Great Dunmow district

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 October 2020

Our Shop Local campaign has started! Picture: Dunmow Broadcast

Our Shop Local campaign has started! Picture: Dunmow Broadcast

Archant

Independent businesses are what makes our community so special.

Great Dunmow. Photo: Andra Maciuca.Great Dunmow. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Whatever you need, from fresh food to birthday cards, gifts or clothes, our traders have you covered.

But in turn they need your help.

It’s been a tough year, with coronavirus and internet shopping taking its toll.

And with Christmas on the horizon they need your support.

Today, the Dunmow Broadcast is launching its #ShopLocal campaign.

We will be highlighting businesses and services, sharing the good work that is going on around us.

Every single interaction with a local business helps. It also has an unseen domino effect of community support – these businesses are paying staff wages, for services such as accountancy work, and so the list goes on.

You may also want to watch:

We can’t afford to be complacent – we need these businesses to stay open.

So please help. It really is within your power to make a difference.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Uttlesford residents, business owners and staff - please fill in our Shop Local campaign poll

Uttlesford residents, from Saffron Walden, Great Dunmow, Stansted and surrounding villages can now fill in a poll about their shopping habits as part of Archant's Shop Local campaign. Photos: Andra Maciuca.

Our Shop Local campaign launches: please support businesses in the Great Dunmow district

Our Shop Local campaign has started! Picture: Dunmow Broadcast

Helena Romanes School appoints new Head Girl, Head Boy and their deputies

New Head Boy Roshaan and new Head Girl Sophie at Helena Romanes School, Dunmow. Picture: HRS

Saffron Hall Joanna Eden concert to fundraise for Fairycroft House

Joanna Eden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

St Clare Hospice is hosting Light up a Life memorial services in December

Covid secure services are planned for St Clare Hospice, Hastingwood, in December where places must be pre-booked. Picture: St Clare Hospice