Our Shop Local campaign launches: please support businesses in the Great Dunmow district
PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 October 2020
Independent businesses are what makes our community so special.
Whatever you need, from fresh food to birthday cards, gifts or clothes, our traders have you covered.
But in turn they need your help.
It’s been a tough year, with coronavirus and internet shopping taking its toll.
And with Christmas on the horizon they need your support.
Today, the Dunmow Broadcast is launching its #ShopLocal campaign.
We will be highlighting businesses and services, sharing the good work that is going on around us.
Every single interaction with a local business helps. It also has an unseen domino effect of community support – these businesses are paying staff wages, for services such as accountancy work, and so the list goes on.
We can’t afford to be complacent – we need these businesses to stay open.
So please help. It really is within your power to make a difference.
