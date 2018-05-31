Advanced search

Great Dunmow shop owner closes her door for the last time, taking early retirement

PUBLISHED: 16:43 23 June 2020

Angela Barker who ran Dunmow shop Angela's Ladies Wear is retiring. Picture: Barker family

Angela Barker who ran Dunmow shop Angela's Ladies Wear is retiring. Picture: Barker family

Angela Barker

A Great Dunmow shop owner says she is going to miss the conversations with her loyal customers who have become friends, as she shut her shop door for the last time.

Angela Barker has been running Angela’s Ladies Wear on Market Place for 18 years.

But previous to running the store, she ran a shoe shop and a dry cleaners, so has spent many years in customer facing roles.

Mrs Barker is taking early retirement, having decided in October. The store’s last day was Saturday (June 20).

Speaking to the Broadcast, Mrs Barker said she had enjoyed many aspects of the store which sold everyday wear, accessories and handbags including her “lovely” assistant Anita Manning and decorating the display windows, but would not miss the paperwork or worrying about the store alarm!

“It was about making people feel at ease. I never pressured. I said ‘try it on and I will give you an honest opinion’.”

Mrs Barker said she was always delighted when she saw customers wearing their purchases, and was so happy she had returning customers.

People would pop in to just say hello. And people would sometimes come in to buy a treat, especially if they had been to dentist for their six monthly check-up.

Mrs Barker said her regulars also helped her. “There have been tough times but the people who know me have boosted me up and supported me. Without having the shop I would have found it even tougher.”

People came from far and wide including abroad.

Her daughter-in-law Katy Barker-Noble, married to Mrs Barker’s son Christopher, met an American family on a flight from Nairobi to the UK. They was so interested they came to say hello.

Mrs Barker also has a daughter Katie Hollins, and three grandchildren.

Mrs Barker was originally a nursery nurse. Her husband Cliff’s parents Sylvia and John Barker had a fabric shop called So & Sew at 8 Market Place. In the 1980s they sold the fabric shop business and opened a dry cleaners, and she joined the business alongside her husband.

In 1986 they expanded to 6B Market Place as a shoe repair and leather goods store, before becoming a shoe shop in 1993. Her in-laws retired in 2000 and Mrs Barker opened the ladieswear shop in 2002. Her husband Cliff retired in 2015.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Great Dunmow shop owner closes her door for the last time, taking early retirement

Angela Barker who ran Dunmow shop Angela's Ladies Wear is retiring. Picture: Barker family

Jail for Dunmow drug dealer caught with heroin and cocaine in his underwear

Robert Wright has been jailed.

Police appeal after trees stolen from Stansted gardens

Man jailed after racially abusing a mother in Saffron Walden

Terry Ralph, 60, of Howard de Walden Way, Newmarket, was sentenced to two years and a half for racial abuse at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday, June 17. Photo: Essex Police.

Pupil at Felsted School is chosen from thousands who audition for the National Youth Theatre

Felsted pupil Maddy Stapleton has been chosen for the National Youth Theatre. Picture: Supplied.

Most Read

Great Dunmow shop owner closes her door for the last time, taking early retirement

Angela Barker who ran Dunmow shop Angela's Ladies Wear is retiring. Picture: Barker family

Jail for Dunmow drug dealer caught with heroin and cocaine in his underwear

Robert Wright has been jailed.

Police appeal after trees stolen from Stansted gardens

Man jailed after racially abusing a mother in Saffron Walden

Terry Ralph, 60, of Howard de Walden Way, Newmarket, was sentenced to two years and a half for racial abuse at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday, June 17. Photo: Essex Police.

Pupil at Felsted School is chosen from thousands who audition for the National Youth Theatre

Felsted pupil Maddy Stapleton has been chosen for the National Youth Theatre. Picture: Supplied.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Grassroots cricket remins banned as Boris Johnson labels ball a ‘natural vector of disease’

Boris Johnson, seen in 2015, says grassroots cricket remains banned as the ball is a 'natural vector of disease'. Picture: PETER BYRNE/PA

Great Dunmow shop owner closes her door for the last time, taking early retirement

Angela Barker who ran Dunmow shop Angela's Ladies Wear is retiring. Picture: Barker family

Pupil at Felsted School is chosen from thousands who audition for the National Youth Theatre

Felsted pupil Maddy Stapleton has been chosen for the National Youth Theatre. Picture: Supplied.

Flags raised and military vehicles on the road for Armed Forces Day

Councillor Martin Foley and Lt Col Mick Garcia with the Armed Forces Flag. Picture: UDC.

Reporter feels honoured to be on press awards shortlist

Andra Maciuca, reporter for the Saffron Walden Reporter and the Dunmow Broadcast