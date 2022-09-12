Great Dunmow gathers to remember Queen and proclaim new King

Town Crier Jody Huizar reads the Proclamation of the Ascension of King Charles III in Great Dunmow - Credit: Great Dunmow Town Council

Following the death of the Queen on Thursday, Great Dunmow residents have come together to mourn her loss and mark the ascension of the King.

A service of evensong was held at St Mary's Church on Thursday, after the announcement of the Queen's death, officiated by Reverend Tom Warmington. The service ended with a moving rendition of 'God Save the King'.

Books of Condolence are available for signing in Foakes House, the Dunmow Library and at Dunmow St Mary's Church - Credit: Great Dunmow Town Council

On Friday on Talberd's Ley, the Union Flag and the Great Dunmow town flag were lowered to half mast, and Mayor Cllr Patrick Lavelle and Deputy Mayor Cllr Mike Coleman laid a wreath in remembrance.

Town Crier Jody Huizar read the Proclamation of the Ascension of King Charles III on Sunday, in the presence of the Mayor, the town council and the Royal British Legion.

Town Crier Jody Huizar reads out the Proclamation of the Ascension of King Charles III in Great Dunmow - Credit: Mike Perry Photography

Reverend Tom Warmington gave a prayer for the new King and the National Anthem was sung.

The state funeral on Monday, September 19 will be live streamed on the big screen in St Mary's Church.

Floral tributes to the Queen are being left at the Great Dunmow garden of remembrance at Talberd's Ley - Credit: Great Dunmow Town Council



