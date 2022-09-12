Great Dunmow gathers to remember Queen and proclaim new King
- Credit: Great Dunmow Town Council
Following the death of the Queen on Thursday, Great Dunmow residents have come together to mourn her loss and mark the ascension of the King.
A service of evensong was held at St Mary's Church on Thursday, after the announcement of the Queen's death, officiated by Reverend Tom Warmington. The service ended with a moving rendition of 'God Save the King'.
On Friday on Talberd's Ley, the Union Flag and the Great Dunmow town flag were lowered to half mast, and Mayor Cllr Patrick Lavelle and Deputy Mayor Cllr Mike Coleman laid a wreath in remembrance.
Town Crier Jody Huizar read the Proclamation of the Ascension of King Charles III on Sunday, in the presence of the Mayor, the town council and the Royal British Legion.
Reverend Tom Warmington gave a prayer for the new King and the National Anthem was sung.
The state funeral on Monday, September 19 will be live streamed on the big screen in St Mary's Church.