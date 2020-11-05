Rotarians plant purple crosus corms for polio campaign

Colin Bradley and Neil Whiting planting purple crocus corms. Picture: ROTARY CLUB OF DUNMOW Rotary Club of Dunmow

Town mayor Michael Coleman joined Dunmow Rotary President Willie Fraser to supervise the planting of purple crocus corms around trees on the Downs, Rosemary Lane for World Polio Day.

The Rotary Club purchased 2000 corms, some of which were distributed to Dunmow St Mary’s Primary School and Great Dunmow Primary School, and the rest were planted on the Downs.

In the Purple4Polio campaign, purple dye is painted on each child’s little finger to show they have been immunised.

For 30 years, Rotary members have been working to rid the world of polio, a disease which can kill or severely disable children.

Around 2.5 billion chilren have been immunised since 1985 and the global campaign continues.

Rotary members worldwide, including those in Dunmow, have raised cash to provide the immunisation programme and to improve sanitation by providing basic items such as soap and health kits.

Rotary members said they would like to thank local people for donating to the fund and the two schools for agreeing to take part in this scheme.

