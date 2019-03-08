Great Dunmow Primary School pupils are wicket winners in cricket tournament!

Cricketers at Great Dunmow Primary will play in a county tournament next month. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Cricketers at Great Dunmow Primary School are hoping to field more success at a county final next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The boys will play in the County Kwik Cricket finals after beating the local competition at a district tournament.

You may also want to watch:

Coach Karl Pearce said: "Held at the beautiful grounds of Saffron Walden Cricket Club, the boys from Great Dunmow beat teams from St Mary's in Stansted, RA Butler, Great Chesterford and Katherine Semar."

When fielding, Dunmow were able to restrict the opposition to limited run-scoring opportunities and when batting, they quickly chased down their total.

All 10 members of the squad, led by captain Lewis Hayes, contributed to ensuring that Great Dunmow reached the final.

The competition will reach its climax at Billericay Cricket Club where the top 12 teams in the county will meet in early July.