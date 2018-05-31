Advanced search

School students help to raise hundreds for Children in Need

PUBLISHED: 10:30 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:31 20 November 2019

Several lucky pupils got the chance to 'pie a teacher' at Great Dunmow Primary School to raise money for Children in Need. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Pupils and staff at Great Dunmow Primary School raised £820 for Children in Need in a fundraising event on Friday.

Students were able to buy 'pie the teacher' raffle tickets and they also gave donations to dress up in spotty clothes.

Winners of the raffle were given the rare chance to throw a pie at a member of staff.

Head teacher Kevin Watts, said: "It was a brilliant morning, 427 pupils in the hall, all excited about having the opportunity to pie their teacher.

"The staff were fantastic in joining in and we raised more than £820, which is the most we have ever raised."

At Thaxted Primary School the children and teachers organised a bring and buy sale, raising £238.28.

This year the national charity raised more than £47million, meaning it has now raised more than £1billion since its first major appeal in 1980.

