Great Dunmow Primary pupil donates hair to children with cancer

A young girl from Great Dunmow Primary School has donated her hair to support children and young people who have lost their hair from cancer.

Kiera Miles, 11, has had her very first haircut and cut off 16 inches of her hair to donate it to the Little Princess Trust.

The charity makes and provides wigs for children and young people who’ve lost their hair from cancer for free.

Kiera made the snip at her the Great Dunmow Primary School Summer Fayre on Saturday, June 25.

Kiera said she wanted to have the cut because she wants “to help a child feel happy again”.

Alongside this donation, she’s also set up a JustGiving fundraiser and raised £731 for the charity.

If you’d like to donate to Kiera’s fundraiser, you can find it here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kierasfirsthaircut

If you’d like to know more about the Little Princess Trust, please visit: https://www.littleprincesses.org.uk/