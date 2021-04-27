Published: 5:00 PM April 27, 2021

Pam Allan in Great Dunmow on day three of her Guide Dog fundraising challenge with her supporters - Credit: Daniel Robinson

A Dunmow woman has been gathering support as well as sponsorship money as she completes a 20km sponsored walking challenge for the charity Guide Dogs.

On Tuesday (April 27) it was day three of the challenge for Pam Allan, 81, and among the people joining her was Barbara and her guide dog Poppy.

The route starts from Daniel Robinson and Sons office in Haslers Lane to St Mary's Church.

Pam will set off at 2pm on the following dates: April 30, May 6, May 7, May 11, May 13, May 14.

On Thursday April 29 the start time for the route is 10.30am, and she will leave at 11am on Tuesday May 4.

Pam has already raised over £1,000. To sponsor her, send a cheque made payable to The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association c/o Daniel Robinson & Sons, Haslers Lane, Great Dunmow CM6 1XS, (marked Pam’s Challenge on the back), or online at https://drobinson.donateinmemory.net/collection_profile



