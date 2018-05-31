Dunmow Oxfam charity shop says please call them if you want to donate items

Oxfam in Great Dunmow. Volunteer Dawn Acres, volunteer Helen Parker, manager Monique Giral Johns, deputy manager Stephanie von Plettenberg. Picture: Monique Giral Johns Monique Giral Johns

Oxfam in Great Dunmow is looking for further volunteers and asks people to call ahead if they want to donate items.

Charity shop manager Monique Giral Johns in High Street, Great Dunmow said they only have a certain amount of space so she is asking people to call ahead and not to leave donated items in front of the door at night.

“We have to quarantine donations for 72 hours,” said Monique.

New safety measures include gloves, masks and hand sanitiser, a plastic screen at the till, and a limit of four shoppers who can enter the building at any one time.

Shoppers are also being asked to make contactless payments for purchases if possible.

They are only able to have around half the staff in, and they are looking for further volunteers.

The store is on 01371 874583.