Dunmow Broadcast > News

New town crier takes on role for Great Dunmow

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 1:44 PM July 15, 2022
Jody Huizar has been named Great Dunmow's new town crier

Jody Huizar has been named Great Dunmow's new town crier - Credit: Great Dunmow Town Council

Jody Huizar has been named as the new Great Dunmow town crier, with the previous town crier Richard Harris stepping down after 20 years.

He officially took over the role on July 9, following the town's Flitch Trials.

Jody is a 64-year-old retired physical education teacher, who taught in Essex schools for 30 years.

Originally from King's Lynn, Jody has lived in Great Dunmow for 40 years with his wife Jinny. He played rugby for Saffron Walden FC, and has been a member of the Flitch Trials committee for 34 years.

Jody said: “We have a wealth of clubs, associations, shops and businesses which we all must try to support. We have some great events which take place in and around the town.

"The Soapbox Race, Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival, the Great Dunmow Carnival and many more. I look forward to working hard to raise the profile of such events and others which any of our clubs and associations put on.”

