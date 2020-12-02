Shop local: Great beauty gifts for under the tree, and watch their Covid safety measures video
PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 December 2020
Naturals Beauty Salon
Naturals beauty salon can provide you great beauty treats for under your Christmas tree.
The health and beauty salon on Angel Lane has everything from nail varnishes through to beauty sets from brands including Elemis, Dermalogica and Jessica.
Owner Cathy Twiname said: “We have something for every budget, for men and women.
“We’ve got stocking fillers, quite a variety of different nice polishes. We have lovely boxes so we can also create a set.”
They also sell gift vouchers which allow recipients to pick their own treats.
Cathy and her team - Lindsey, Abbi and Belinda - are glad to have reopened after lockdown eased this week.
They have released a video to show customers what Covid-safe measures are now in place for treatments such as massages and facials. Watch it here.
Cathy said they are offering more hours in the run up to Christmas. Call 01371 875511 for an appointment or book online here.
