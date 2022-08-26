Weight loss prompts career change for Great Dunmow mum

Kylie Da Silva from Great Dunmow is becoming a Slimming World consultant after losing six and a half stone - Credit: Slimming World

A Great Dunmow mum was inspired to change careers after losing six and a half stone.

Kylie Da Silva joined her local Slimming World group 17 months ago, and has since gone from 19 stone to 12 stone 7lbs.

Now she has trained as a consultant for Slimming World at their national training academy in Derbyshire, and will take over the Great Dunmow group on Tuesday, September 6.

Kylie, who joined the group in April 2021 to help lose the baby weight after the birth of her second child, said: "When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started.

"After losing six and a half stone and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target."

After having her second child, Kylie was due to return to work in September last year, but when her employer could not offer suitable part-time hours she launched her own cleaning business.

She said: "I was able to take control of my life and live how I wanted to live, embracing the new found freedom of healthier eating through food optimising and incorporating regular activity through my cleaning."

By December 2021 Kylie had lost five stone, and was awarded woman of the year by the Great Dunmow Slimming World group.

“Like a lot of slimmers, I had tried to lose weight so many times before by following numerous diets but they were never sustainable because I’d always get tired of restricting what I ate." Kylie said. "I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life, but when I came to Slimming World it was different. I never felt like I was on a diet

"The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you are never hungry and no foods are banned so there’s no deprivation. I couldn’t believe I’d found a way to lose weight without starving myself."

Kylie's Slimming World group will be held every Tuesday from 5.30pm to 7pm from September 6 at the Dourdan Pavilion in Great Dunmow.