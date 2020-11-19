Gallery
Shop Local: Sofas with the personal touch
- Credit: The Sofa Design Studio, Matt Abbott
When it comes to big purchases, there’s no replacing the personal touch.
The Sofa Design Studio in Great Dunmow, run by Matt Abbott, can help you to find the perfect sofa match for your home, with size, shape, comfort and fabric choices all taken into account.
While Matt’s showroom doors are shut because of the England-wide lockdown of non-essential shops, he can help via phone or email. He is also available for online consultations, and he can drop off sample materials to your door.
And if you need a new sofa before Christmas, he can help - there is a fast track range that if ordered before November 30 will be delivered to your door in time.
Matt started his business this year. It was due to launch in April and the showroom was set up ready to go, then the coronavirus pandemic happened. The Sofa Design Studio finally opened its doors in July.
Matt said: “It has gone really well, better than I would ever have expected as a new business.
“I think there’s a gap in the market where people need a personal service, they need advice to get something that they are really happy with. Everyone needs a sofa.”
He said his focus is customer satisfaction, and some of his first customers are now referring their family and friends to him.
Matt only stocks SITS furniture, as he has been impressed with the detail and quality.
He said of the Broadcast’s Shop Local campaign: “I’m personally keen on shopping locally.
“I think Dunmow has good shops.
“I care what I do. I like working with local people. I bump into people in the high street that I’ve sold sofas to and they’re happy.
“People say they need to support independent shops, that message seems to be getting out there now.”
When he’s not helping customers with sofas, Matt is helping injured veterans.
A former Royal Marine, he set up the charity VetRun180 which takes physically and mentally injured veterans on challenging expeditions around the world to re-invoke adventure and teamwork. He is now a trustee. See www.vetrun180.org
For sofas, call him on 01371 874422 or see website https://thesofadesignstudio.co.uk/