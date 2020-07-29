Dunmow leisure facility reopens after coronavirus rules ease

Great Dunmow mayor Mike Coleman with Councillor Martin Foley, Chairman of Uttlesford District Council at Great Dunmow Leisure Centre. supplied from becca@aimcontentmarketing.co.uk

Great Dunmow Leisure Centre reopened on Monday (July 27) as coronavirus restrictions eased. But the swimming pool, changing rooms and showers are temporarily unavailable.

Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Mike Coleman and Councillor Martin Foley (both centre) with Beckie Reynolds of 1Life, commercial director Steve Bambury, Deputy town mayor Councillor Patrick Lavelle, Oliver Knight of Uttlesford District Council, Paula Evans of Uttlesford District Council Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Mike Coleman and Councillor Martin Foley (both centre) with Beckie Reynolds of 1Life, commercial director Steve Bambury, Deputy town mayor Councillor Patrick Lavelle, Oliver Knight of Uttlesford District Council, Paula Evans of Uttlesford District Council

Customers can exercise at socially distanced spaces and 1Life staff have PPE equipment including gloves, face masks and visors.

Cleaning schedules have been increased and staff are carrying out cleaning routines each hour with an anti-virus agent. Sanitisation stations have been installed.

There are signs guiding members around the facility and informing them on how to act safely and responsibly, similar to those used in supermarkets, and equipment may be marked as ‘out of use’ or spaced further apart to comply with social distancing rules.

1Life has increased the group exercise timetable with both on-site virtual and instructor-led classes.

Participants are asked to book exercise slots and sessions via the 1Life app, website or by calling the centre to ensure there are appropriate capacity levels.

Mark Braithwaite, CEO of 1Life, said: “We are naturally very excited to re-open but this is not done lightly. We have used the last 17-plus weeks to upskill, re-educate and re-train our teams on the very latest advice and procedures to ensure a safe service and operation.”

Stansted’s Mountfitchet Romeera Centre will reopen on Monday, August 10.

