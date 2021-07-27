Published: 1:45 PM July 27, 2021 Updated: 2:39 PM July 27, 2021

In knitting: A Great Dunmow Royal Mail postbox is transformed, with a knitted top showing Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medal winner Tom Daley - Credit: Kathleen Shannon and Jackie Monk

If you're eagle eyed, you will have spotted that Dunmow's postal boxes have had another makeover.

Knitters Kathleen Shannon and Jackie Monk have created Olympic-themed knitting including Tom Daley, who with Matty Lee won gold in the men’s synchronised 10m platform dive this week.

One of the Royal Mail post boxes transformed with knitting and crocheting in Great Dunmow, showing Tokyo 2020 Olympics gold medal winner Tom Daley - Credit: Kathleen Shannon and Jackie Monk

Kathleen said there will be further toppers appearing over the week.

"We have re-used the base for the Olympic Rings topper with Jackie crocheting the running track and field area to sit on top. She’s also responsible for the rings and torch.

"The knitted people normally take me anything between four to eight hours depending on the detail that is required, sometimes a little more.

"The Tom Daley topper is all a completely new one with Jackie’s husband helping us out with the construction of the diving board.

"We can spend 50 to 100 hours designing, knitting and putting it all together."

In knitting: A Great Dunmow Royal Mail postbox is transformed, with a knitted top showing Tokyo Olympics 2020 - Credit: Kathleen Shannon and Jackie Monk









