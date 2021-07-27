News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

In pictures: Post box knitting celebrates Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Tom Daley

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 1:45 PM July 27, 2021    Updated: 2:39 PM July 27, 2021
A Great Dunmow, Essex Royal Mail postbox with a knitted top showing Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medal winner Tom Daley

In knitting: A Great Dunmow Royal Mail postbox is transformed, with a knitted top showing Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medal winner Tom Daley - Credit: Kathleen Shannon and Jackie Monk

If you're eagle eyed, you will have spotted that Dunmow's postal boxes have had another makeover.

Knitters Kathleen Shannon and Jackie Monk have created Olympic-themed knitting including Tom Daley, who with Matty Lee won gold in the men’s synchronised 10m platform dive this week.

A Royal Mail post box with a knitted top showing Tokyo 2020 Olympics gold medal winner Tom Daley, in Great Dunmow, Essex

One of the Royal Mail post boxes transformed with knitting and crocheting in Great Dunmow, showing Tokyo 2020 Olympics gold medal winner Tom Daley - Credit: Kathleen Shannon and Jackie Monk

Kathleen said there will be further toppers appearing over the week.

"We have re-used the base for the Olympic Rings topper with Jackie crocheting the running track and field area to sit on top. She’s also responsible for the rings and torch. 

"The knitted people normally take me anything between four to eight hours depending on the detail that is required, sometimes a little more.

You may also want to watch:

"The Tom Daley topper is all a completely new one with Jackie’s husband helping us out with the construction of the diving board.

"We can spend 50 to 100 hours designing, knitting and putting it all together."

A Great Dunmow, Essex Royal Mail postbox is transformed, with a knitted top showing Tokyo Olympics 2020

In knitting: A Great Dunmow Royal Mail postbox is transformed, with a knitted top showing Tokyo Olympics 2020 - Credit: Kathleen Shannon and Jackie Monk



Most Read

  1. 1 Thieves swap elderly hospital patient’s ‘precious’ rings with tin bands
  2. 2 In pictures: Fun at the 2021 Great Dunmow Teddy Bears' picnic
  3. 3 Standon Calling called off after heavy rain and lightning risk
  1. 4 Revealed: UDC considers almost 300 possible new development sites
  2. 5 Disabled resident compensated after Uttlesford council 'fault'
  3. 6 RAF Red Arrows and Typhoon dazzle crowds at Duxford Summer Air Show
  4. 7 Chelmsford beer festival cancelled for 2021 by Covid concerns
  5. 8 In pictures: Post box knitting celebrates Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Tom Daley
  6. 9 Residents hand water to stranded drivers after fatal M11 crash
  7. 10 Q&A: Former Uttlesford District Council leader Howard Rolfe

READ MORE:

Knitted surprise delights RBL branch celebrating 100th year

Dunmow post box joy as caterpillars move in

Your pictures: Christmas decorated post boxes


Olympics
Arts & Culture
Great Dunmow News
Uttlesford News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The town and church

Days Out Guide

7 of the prettiest villages in north-west Essex

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A bird's eye view or satellite image of Stebbing, surrounded by green fields.

Planning and Development

Developers propose 60 new homes in Stebbing

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A montage: in the background - very large hailstones; inset - a destroyed garden

Essex Weather | Video

Gardens destroyed and cars damaged amid heatwave storm

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A dog taking part in training with Take The Lead Essex

Pets Corner | Video

Pets Corner: It's time to get your dog back to training class

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon