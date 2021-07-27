In pictures: Post box knitting celebrates Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Tom Daley
- Credit: Kathleen Shannon and Jackie Monk
If you're eagle eyed, you will have spotted that Dunmow's postal boxes have had another makeover.
Knitters Kathleen Shannon and Jackie Monk have created Olympic-themed knitting including Tom Daley, who with Matty Lee won gold in the men’s synchronised 10m platform dive this week.
Kathleen said there will be further toppers appearing over the week.
"We have re-used the base for the Olympic Rings topper with Jackie crocheting the running track and field area to sit on top. She’s also responsible for the rings and torch.
"The knitted people normally take me anything between four to eight hours depending on the detail that is required, sometimes a little more.
You may also want to watch:
"The Tom Daley topper is all a completely new one with Jackie’s husband helping us out with the construction of the diving board.
"We can spend 50 to 100 hours designing, knitting and putting it all together."
Most Read
- 1 Thieves swap elderly hospital patient’s ‘precious’ rings with tin bands
- 2 In pictures: Fun at the 2021 Great Dunmow Teddy Bears' picnic
- 3 Standon Calling called off after heavy rain and lightning risk
- 4 Revealed: UDC considers almost 300 possible new development sites
- 5 Disabled resident compensated after Uttlesford council 'fault'
- 6 RAF Red Arrows and Typhoon dazzle crowds at Duxford Summer Air Show
- 7 Chelmsford beer festival cancelled for 2021 by Covid concerns
- 8 In pictures: Post box knitting celebrates Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Tom Daley
- 9 Residents hand water to stranded drivers after fatal M11 crash
- 10 Q&A: Former Uttlesford District Council leader Howard Rolfe
READ MORE:
Knitted surprise delights RBL branch celebrating 100th year
Dunmow post box joy as caterpillars move in
Your pictures: Christmas decorated post boxes