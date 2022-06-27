KidzFair in Great Dunmow was a huge success for young entrepreneurs

Travelling event KidzFair brought out the best of young entrepreneurship in Dunmow earlier this month.

The event travels across the country to help children and young people aged seven-17 who have or are about to create a small business gain the confidence and knowledge they need to be successful.

Their most recent event in Great Dunmow at Foakes Hall saw 450 visitors on the day who came to see their local young entrepreneurs and see other children show off their dancing, singing or piano skills.

There were nine children running a business and 13 young entrepreneurs who ran a range of stalls, Marcel, 10, sold his paintings, Patricia, 10, sold her books and Evi, 10, who sold handmade jewellery; winning her best product at the event.

The event also held a raffle which raised £200 for the UK Aid charity which helps supports Ukrainian refugees.

