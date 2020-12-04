Gallery
Festive cheer has started, with Christmas lights, trees and costumes
- Credit: Musgrove family
The spirit if Christmas is growing in Great Dunmow.
A Christmas tree has gone up in the town square, and festive parcels have been made to dress the tree.
Mayor Mike Coleman said: “Christmas this year is not going to be, or feel, normal. However, I would encourage everyone to make a huge effort to make it as festive as possible to, to support local traders, to follow the guidance and to care for each other. Together we can beat Covid-19 and look forward to a much better 2021.”
The Musgroves brought some cheer to a Great Bardfield relative on Sunday.
The family bubble - including Lola the dog - were dressed in Christmas costumes and sang Christmas songs.
You may also want to watch:
Residents in the villages have been getting into the festive spririt.
These are some of the houses that have been decorated with Christmas lights.
Most Read
- 1 Dunmow head chef on his ‘surreal’ MasterChef experience
- 2 Rapid Covid tests for those without symptoms come to Essex, and vaccine is on way
- 3 Police seek witnesses to fatal collision
- 4 Stansted opens coronavirus testing centre
- 5 Head chef Alex Webb in the kitchen for MasterChef: The Professionals
- 6 Man jailed for drugs production operation of cannabis laced boiled sweets
- 7 Artist leaves postcards around town to spread joy
- 8 Dunmow chef Alex Webb is in Finals Week on MasterChef: The Professionals
- 9 Parts of the district to enter Tier Three coronavirus restrictions
- 10 Essex Police make 99 arrests in first 10 days of campaign
Do you have some Christmas cheer images or videos to share? Send them in!