News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

Gallery

Festive cheer has started, with Christmas lights, trees and costumes

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM December 4, 2020    Updated: 3:43 PM December 15, 2020
The Musgrove family, who are in a family bubble, and Lola the dog brought some cheer to a relative in Great Bardfield. Pictur...

The Musgrove family, who are in a family bubble, and Lola the dog brought some cheer to a relative in Great Bardfield. Picture: MUSGROVE FAMILY - Credit: Musgrove family

The spirit if Christmas is growing in Great Dunmow.

Let's Brighten Up Christmas! Send us your images!

Let's Brighten Up Christmas! Send us your images! - Credit: Archant

A Christmas tree has gone up in the town square, and festive parcels have been made to dress the tree.

Mayor Mike Coleman said: “Christmas this year is not going to be, or feel, normal. However, I would encourage everyone to make a huge effort to make it as festive as possible to, to support local traders, to follow the guidance and to care for each other. Together we can beat Covid-19 and look forward to a much better 2021.”

The Musgroves brought some cheer to a Great Bardfield relative on Sunday.

Great Dunmow mayor Mike Coleman wtih the Christmas tree. Picture: SUPPLIED

Great Dunmow mayor Mike Coleman wtih the Christmas tree. Picture: SUPPLIED - Credit: Mike Coleman

The family bubble - including Lola the dog - were dressed in Christmas costumes and sang Christmas songs.

You may also want to watch:

Residents in the villages have been getting into the festive spririt.

These are some of the houses that have been decorated with Christmas lights.

Great Dunmow mayor Mike Coleman with the Christmas tree and one of the festive parcels that councillors have made. Picture: S...

Great Dunmow mayor Mike Coleman with the Christmas tree and one of the festive parcels that councillors have made. Picture: SUPPLIED - Credit: Mike Coleman

Most Read

  1. 1 Dunmow head chef on his ‘surreal’ MasterChef experience
  2. 2 Rapid Covid tests for those without symptoms come to Essex, and vaccine is on way
  3. 3 Police seek witnesses to fatal collision
  1. 4 Stansted opens coronavirus testing centre
  2. 5 Head chef Alex Webb in the kitchen for MasterChef: The Professionals
  3. 6 Man jailed for drugs production operation of cannabis laced boiled sweets
  4. 7 Artist leaves postcards around town to spread joy
  5. 8 Dunmow chef Alex Webb is in Finals Week on MasterChef: The Professionals
  6. 9 Parts of the district to enter Tier Three coronavirus restrictions
  7. 10 Essex Police make 99 arrests in first 10 days of campaign

Do you have some Christmas cheer images or videos to share? Send them in!

Great Dunmow mayor Mike Coleman dresses the Christmas tree with a festive parcel. Picture: SUPPLIED

Great Dunmow mayor Mike Coleman dresses the Christmas tree with a festive parcel. Picture: SUPPLIED - Credit: Mike Coleman

Flitch Green is spreading cheer with this Christmas display in Tyler Avenue, Flitch Green. Picture: DAVE HORN

Flitch Green is spreading cheer with this Christmas display in Tyler Avenue, Flitch Green. Picture: DAVE HORN - Credit: Dave Horn

Joanna Louise Colley sent us this picture from Flitch Green. Picture: JOANNA LOUISE COLLEY

Joanna Louise Colley sent us this picture from Flitch Green. Picture: JOANNA LOUISE COLLEY - Credit: Joanna Louise Colley

Joanna Louise Colley sent us this picture from Flitch Green. Picture: JOANNA LOUISE COLLEY

Joanna Louise Colley sent us this picture from Flitch Green. Picture: JOANNA LOUISE COLLEY - Credit: Joanna Louise Colley

Joanna Louise Colley sent us this picture from Flitch Green. Picture: JOANNA LOUISE COLLEY

Joanna Louise Colley sent us this picture from Flitch Green. Picture: JOANNA LOUISE COLLEY - Credit: Joanna Louise Colley

The Bosher's display in Aythorpe Roding. Picture: PETER BOSHER

The Bosher's display in Aythorpe Roding. Picture: PETER BOSHER - Credit: Stacey Ellwood/ Peter Bosher

The Bosher's display in Aythorpe Roding. Picture: PETER BOSHER

The Bosher's display in Aythorpe Roding. Picture: PETER BOSHER - Credit: Peter Bosher/ Stacey Ellwood

The Bosher's display in Aythorpe Roding. Picture: PETER BOSHER

The Bosher's display in Aythorpe Roding. Picture: PETER BOSHER - Credit: Stacey Ellwood/ Peter Bosher

Stephanie Baker-Kerans sent us this picture from Stortford Road, Little Canfield. Picture: STEPHANIE BAKER-KERANS

Stephanie Baker-Kerans sent us this picture from Stortford Road, Little Canfield. Picture: STEPHANIE BAKER-KERANS - Credit: Stephanie Baker-Kerans

Julie Hyler sent us this photo from Harrisons Road, Little Dunmow. Picture: JULIE HYLER

Julie Hyler sent us this photo from Harrisons Road, Little Dunmow. Picture: JULIE HYLER - Credit: Julie Hyler

Joe Corpe sent us this image from Tanton Road. Picture: JOE CORPE

Joe Corpe sent us this image from Tanton Road. Picture: JOE CORPE - Credit: Joe Corpe

Christmas decorations bring joy. Picture: PAULA AUSTIN

Christmas decorations bring joy. Picture: PAULA AUSTIN - Credit: Paula Austin

Christmas decorations bring joy. Picture: PAULA AUSTIN

Christmas decorations bring joy. Picture: PAULA AUSTIN - Credit: Paula Austin

Great Dunmow News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Seven-year-old Will scores hat trick in West Ham debut

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon

Police: “After the year we’ve all had, we don’t want anyone to...

Louise Dunderdale

person

Drive-in carol service for Essex farmers

Louise Dunderdale

person

Gallery

First Electric Forecourt in the UK opens in Great Notley

Louise Dunderdale

person
Comments powered by Disqus