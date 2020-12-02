Gallery

Festive cheer has started, with Christmas lights, trees and costumes

The Musgrove family, who are in a family bubble, and Lola the dog brought some cheer to a relative in Great Bardfield. Picture: MUSGROVE FAMILY Musgrove family

The spirit if Christmas is growing in Great Dunmow.

A Christmas tree has gone up in the town square, and festive parcels have been made to dress the tree.

Mayor Mike Coleman said: “Christmas this year is not going to be, or feel, normal. However, I would encourage everyone to make a huge effort to make it as festive as possible to, to support local traders, to follow the guidance and to care for each other. Together we can beat Covid-19 and look forward to a much better 2021.”

The Musgroves brought some cheer to a Great Bardfield relative on Sunday.

Great Dunmow mayor Mike Coleman wtih the Christmas tree. Picture: SUPPLIED Great Dunmow mayor Mike Coleman wtih the Christmas tree. Picture: SUPPLIED

The family bubble - including Lola the dog - were dressed in Christmas costumes and sang Christmas songs.

Residents in the villages have been getting into the festive spririt.

These are some of the houses that have been decorated with Christmas lights.

Great Dunmow mayor Mike Coleman with the Christmas tree and one of the festive parcels that councillors have made. Picture: SUPPLIED Great Dunmow mayor Mike Coleman with the Christmas tree and one of the festive parcels that councillors have made. Picture: SUPPLIED

Great Dunmow mayor Mike Coleman dresses the Christmas tree with a festive parcel. Picture: SUPPLIED Great Dunmow mayor Mike Coleman dresses the Christmas tree with a festive parcel. Picture: SUPPLIED

Flitch Green is spreading cheer with this Christmas display in Tyler Avenue, Flitch Green. Picture: DAVE HORN Flitch Green is spreading cheer with this Christmas display in Tyler Avenue, Flitch Green. Picture: DAVE HORN

Joanna Louise Colley sent us this picture from Flitch Green. Picture: JOANNA LOUISE COLLEY Joanna Louise Colley sent us this picture from Flitch Green. Picture: JOANNA LOUISE COLLEY

Joanna Louise Colley sent us this picture from Flitch Green. Picture: JOANNA LOUISE COLLEY Joanna Louise Colley sent us this picture from Flitch Green. Picture: JOANNA LOUISE COLLEY

Joanna Louise Colley sent us this picture from Flitch Green. Picture: JOANNA LOUISE COLLEY Joanna Louise Colley sent us this picture from Flitch Green. Picture: JOANNA LOUISE COLLEY

The Bosher's display in Aythorpe Roding. Picture: PETER BOSHER The Bosher's display in Aythorpe Roding. Picture: PETER BOSHER

The Bosher's display in Aythorpe Roding. Picture: PETER BOSHER The Bosher's display in Aythorpe Roding. Picture: PETER BOSHER

The Bosher's display in Aythorpe Roding. Picture: PETER BOSHER The Bosher's display in Aythorpe Roding. Picture: PETER BOSHER

Stephanie Baker-Kerans sent us this picture from Stortford Road, Little Canfield. Picture: STEPHANIE BAKER-KERANS Stephanie Baker-Kerans sent us this picture from Stortford Road, Little Canfield. Picture: STEPHANIE BAKER-KERANS

Julie Hyler sent us this photo from Harrisons Road, Little Dunmow. Picture: JULIE HYLER Julie Hyler sent us this photo from Harrisons Road, Little Dunmow. Picture: JULIE HYLER

Joe Corpe sent us this image from Tanton Road. Picture: JOE CORPE Joe Corpe sent us this image from Tanton Road. Picture: JOE CORPE

Christmas decorations bring joy. Picture: PAULA AUSTIN Christmas decorations bring joy. Picture: PAULA AUSTIN

Christmas decorations bring joy. Picture: PAULA AUSTIN Christmas decorations bring joy. Picture: PAULA AUSTIN