Please help us to brighten up Christmas!
- Credit: Archant
Help us to spread a little cheer to get us through to Christmas.
Our Brighten Up Christmas campaign launches today.
Louise Dunderdale, chief reporter at the Dunmow Broadcast, said: “Just like we got together as a community and shared what we were doing for the NHS Thursday night clap several months ago, let’s raise our collective spirits with some early Christmas decorations displays.
“Let’s brighten up our communities by decorating front windows, gardens and homes, and create as many scenes of Christmas as possible.
“Everyone can go on a walk around our neighbourhood and enjoy these views from the safety of outdoors during this pandemic.”
You may also want to watch:
Displaying some Christmas decorations that you’re proud of? Seen someone else’s efforts and think it’s great? Send those images and videos in to us and we’ll share them across our paper, website and social media channels.
Remember to include where these Christmas lights are, and your details.
Most Read
- 1 Dunmow head chef on his ‘surreal’ MasterChef experience
- 2 Rapid Covid tests for those without symptoms come to Essex, and vaccine is on way
- 3 Police seek witnesses to fatal collision
- 4 Stansted opens coronavirus testing centre
- 5 Head chef Alex Webb in the kitchen for MasterChef: The Professionals
- 6 Man jailed for drugs production operation of cannabis laced boiled sweets
- 7 Artist leaves postcards around town to spread joy
- 8 Dunmow chef Alex Webb is in Finals Week on MasterChef: The Professionals
- 9 Parts of the district to enter Tier Three coronavirus restrictions
- 10 Essex Police make 99 arrests in first 10 days of campaign
Email editor@dunmowbroadcast.co.uk