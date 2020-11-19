Published: 1:00 PM November 19, 2020 Updated: 7:22 PM December 14, 2020

Help us to spread a little cheer to get us through to Christmas.

From our archive: Dunmow Christmas lights - Credit: Archant

Our Brighten Up Christmas campaign launches today.

Louise Dunderdale, chief reporter at the Dunmow Broadcast, said: “Just like we got together as a community and shared what we were doing for the NHS Thursday night clap several months ago, let’s raise our collective spirits with some early Christmas decorations displays.

“Let’s brighten up our communities by decorating front windows, gardens and homes, and create as many scenes of Christmas as possible.

“Everyone can go on a walk around our neighbourhood and enjoy these views from the safety of outdoors during this pandemic.”

Displaying some Christmas decorations that you’re proud of? Seen someone else’s efforts and think it’s great? Send those images and videos in to us and we’ll share them across our paper, website and social media channels.

Remember to include where these Christmas lights are, and your details.

Email editor@dunmowbroadcast.co.uk