Foodbank to receive school’s generous harvest donations
PUBLISHED: 17:26 04 November 2020
Headteacher Kevin Watts, Great Dunmow Primary School
Four trolley loads worth of food have been gathered at Great Dunmow Primary School as part of this year’s harvest celebrations.
The items, donated by pupils and their parents, will now be donated to Braintree Area Foodbank.
Headteacher Kevin Watts said: “I am so grateful to our families for being so generous during our Harvest celebrations.
“The school community have really excelled themselves yet again by donating to such a worthwhile charity project, especially in these unprecedented times.”
The school students brought in a range of items including tinned hot meals, sugar and dried mashed potato through to washing detergent and deodorant.
The school held an assembly and displayed the items on a table.
Foodbank partners, voluntary organisations and frontline care professionals such as health visitors, social workers and community-based support workers, identify and refer people facing hunger to the foodbank, and referals are given a foodbank voucher to access the emergency support.
