Donations will be used to buy computers for the school

PUBLISHED: 09:00 12 December 2020

Willie Fraser, President of the Rotary Club of Dunmow, presented £1,000 to Clare Griffiths, headteacher of Dunmow St Mary’s Primary School, for computer equipment for families. Picture: ROTARY CLUB OF DUNMOW

Rotary Club of Dunmow

Rotary Club of Dunmow has donated £1,000 to Dunmow St Mary’s Primary School and the school has also received £500 from Barnston Luxury Travel Ltd.

The money will buy Chromebook computers to support the ICT curriculum throughout the school and individual children should bubbles be locked down.

Headteacher Clare Griffiths said: “We are so grateful to the Rotary Club and Barnston Luxury Travel Ltd for their donations.

“It’s amazing in these difficult times to know that our local community support the efforts we are making to ensure all children are able to access an education regardless of their own or other circumstances.”

During the Covid pandemic, Rotarians have been meeting online via Zoom, and donating the money they would have spent on their weekly meal to their charity fund.

Dunmow Rotarians have also donated £2,500 to Uttlesford Food Bank and supplied PPE to two local care homes, and recently agreed to support local Scouts and Guides.

