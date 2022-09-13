Dunmow Round Table members cycle to Ypres for limbless veterans

Great Dunmow Round Table members cycled to Menin Gate in Ypres for charity - Credit: Hashtag Travel Group

Members of Great Dunmow Round Table and 41 Club completed a charity bike ride to Ypres in Belgium over the weekend.

Twenty-two cyclists took on the challenge, making the journey eight years on from their first run to raise money for Blesma - the charity for limbless veterans.

The group was joined by three ex-servicemen, including one who was riding a handbike due to a life-changing loss of limb use while in service.

Starting in Great Dunmow, the group rode 160 miles over two days to Ypres, ending at the Menin Gate war memorial. The group then attended the Last Post ceremony and laid wreaths.

So far they have raised more than £12,000 for the charity.

Blesma was founded in the aftermath of the First World War, and aims to help veterans who have lost limbs to lead independent and fulfilling lives.

To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/team/GreatDunmowRoundTableD2Y2022