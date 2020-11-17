News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Fun at school raises money for Children in Need Day

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:10 PM November 17, 2020    Updated: 3:42 PM December 15, 2020
Play Your Cards Right, Dunmow style and the teacher or the headteacher gets a pie to the face! Picture: GREAT DUNMOW PRIMARY ...

Play Your Cards Right, Dunmow style and the teacher or the headteacher gets a pie to the face! Picture: GREAT DUNMOW PRIMARY SCHOOL - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

Students and staff at Great Dunmow Primary School had some fun for BBC Children In Need Day, dressing up in spotty and brightly coloured clothing in return for a donation.

They also had a game of socially distanced Play Your Cards Right, Great Dunmow style.

A child was selected at random from each class bubble to predict whether the cards were higher or lower than the preceding one, playing against the teacher or headteacher.

If they didn’t manage to get all five cards correct, they got to pie whoever they were playing against. If they got all five predictions correct they got to pie the person they didn’t choose to play against. This caused much delight!

Headteacher Kevin Watts is keeping school life as ‘normal’ as possible, even during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “Each year we mark Children In Need day and I wanted this year to be no different.

“This year we raised just over £1,000 which was fantastic and just goes to show how generous the parents of Great Dunmow Primary school are.”

Great Dunmow Primary School raised money for BBC Children In Need Day 2020. Picture: GREAT DUNMOW PRIMARY SCHOOL

Great Dunmow Primary School raised money for BBC Children In Need Day 2020. Picture: GREAT DUNMOW PRIMARY SCHOOL - Credit: Great Dunmow Primary School

