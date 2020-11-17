Advanced search

Fun at school raises money for Children in Need Day

PUBLISHED: 17:10 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:10 17 November 2020

Play Your Cards Right, Dunmow style and the teacher or the headteacher gets a pie to the face! Picture: GREAT DUNMOW PRIMARY SCHOOL

Great Dunmow Primary School

Students and staff at Great Dunmow Primary School had some fun for BBC Children In Need Day, dressing up in spotty and brightly coloured clothing in return for a donation.

They also had a game of socially distanced Play Your Cards Right, Great Dunmow style.

A child was selected at random from each class bubble to predict whether the cards were higher or lower than the preceding one, playing against the teacher or headteacher.

If they didn’t manage to get all five cards correct, they got to pie whoever they were playing against. If they got all five predictions correct they got to pie the person they didn’t choose to play against. This caused much delight!

Headteacher Kevin Watts is keeping school life as ‘normal’ as possible, even during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “Each year we mark Children In Need day and I wanted this year to be no different.

“This year we raised just over £1,000 which was fantastic and just goes to show how generous the parents of Great Dunmow Primary school are.”

