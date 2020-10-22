Councillors discuss Foakes Hall reopening with health and costs concerns

Great Dunmow Town Council/E.T. Foakes Memorial Hall. Photo: Andra Maciuca. Andra Maciuca

Foakes Hall is open again to the public, but permission will be given on a case by case basis, Great Dunmow Town Councillors decided in a meeting with 10 votes in favour and two abstentions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A few hirers have already been approved, but the town council is currently having to restrict the number of hirers to one per day, to ensure a deep clean between hirers.

Councillors also discussed whether fees should be increased or decreased, and made the unanimous decision to keep them as they are.

Shihan Andrew Turner, senior instructor at the Dunmow Kyokushinkai Karate Club, is among those who requested permission to use the building, after having done virtual training throughout lockdown.

His club celebrated its 35th anniversary this year, and it is as popular as ever, with more than 60 members aged six to 60.

Councillor Peter Noble read a letter from Mr Turner, in which he said the club “would follow Covid-19 protocols”.

Mr Turner’s representation read: “I would clean the door handles when we finish. We just need space and a roof over our heads.”

But mayor Michael Coleman expressed a few concerns regarding the reopening: “We would be liable and we would have to have someone all the time in the premises and do deep cleaning. It is quite a big commitment and complication.”

Cllr Amanda Brown said all other local authorities are opening their halls, so Dunmow should too. “It’s for everyone’s health benefit, not for a select few,” she said.

Cllr Danielle Frost said the facilities should be open because the weather is changing and people should be able to meet as safely as possible.

Cllr Patrick Lavelle also made the case for the reopening of the hall: “We are aware that there is a significant problem with isolation in Uttlesford.”

The clerk recommendation was to open the building to the public on an appointment basis, and Cllr Noble suggested carrying out risk assessments and welcoming individuals who meet the council’s requirements.

Councillors also discussed the cost implications of reopening the hall.

Cllr Barrie Easter said: “We are gonna be more out of pocket to open it than to not open it.”

But Cllr Coleman replied: “As a council, we do have a health and mental health responsibility towards the community.

“We have to try our best and that might cost us a little bit of money.”

Councillors agreed that there should not be any increase or decrease in hirer fees.