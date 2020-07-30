Video

Uttlesford and Braintree coronavirus deaths released with Dunmow’s percentage highest

Doctor examines coronavirus patient.

Eighteen people in Great Dunmow have died of coronavirus - the highest figures across Uttlesford and Braintree.

The Covid-19 deaths represented 42 percent of causes of death, out of 43 Dunmow deaths in total. According to Essex County Council, Great Dunmow is also the first area in Uttlesford to record coronavirus cases.

Data was collected from March 1 until June 30 by The Office for National Statistics.

In Flitch Green, Felsted and High Easter, there were eight coronavirus deaths - 21 percent of all deaths.

29 percent of all deaths were caused by coronavirus in Stansted Mountfitchet and Elsenham - with 20 out of 68 deaths caused by the virus.

In Hatfield Heath, the Hallingburys and the Rodings, four people passed away because of the virus, from a total of 20 deaths, accounting for 20 percent of all deaths.

In Saffron Walden Town, there was one death, accounting for the lowest percentage across Uttlesford and Braintree.

There were four coronavirus deaths in Takeley, Stansted Airport and Mountfitchet South; three in Thaxted, Great Sampford and Radwinter; five in Panfield, Finchingfield and Bardfield; two in Steeple Bumpstead and Great Yeldham; seven in Central Braintree; five in Braintree West and Rayne.

Great Dunmow Town councillor and mayor Michael Coleman said: “It’s very sad that so many people in our community have passed away with Covid-19 being a contributing factor in their death. The number of people who have died specifically of it is probably very small because people they had underlying conditions.

“I don’t know how this figure compares to the death figures we usually have for this time of the year. If the last five years the average number of deaths has been 36, that doesn’t start looking as bad.”

Councillor Coleman said reasons that could have led to these coronavirus deaths figures for Dunmow are the number of care homes in and around the town, and an aging population.

But he said he has not been aware of a “huge” number of people that had been infected with the virus, or been tested for it, despite walking around the town nearly every day.

He added: “Unfortunately it’s only the luck of the draw, it only takes one person to come from Stansted Airport and lodge in Dunmow to spread it.

“You only need one person to be in close proximity to others.”

An Essex County Council spokesperson said: “Great Dunmow was the first area in Uttlesford to record Covid-19 cases, with the first cases occurring in week 11 - two weeks before the rest of Uttlesford.

“The percentage of deaths which are Covid-related in Great Dunmow are similar to numbers seen in other built up towns nationally. Other towns in Essex like South Woodham Ferrers South (43.8 percent) and Grange Hill / Chigwell (48.7 percent) have had similar percentages.

“Nationally, the percentage of town deaths which are Covid-related ranges from 73.5 percent in Alperton to 7.1 percent in Bristol.

“Comparing urban towns against surrounding rural areas is not a valid comparison, they are different. Variation in death rates is to be expected, and it is difficult to find a single reason explaining these differences.”