News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

Gallery

Christmas windows are ready, lights are on, and the tree is coming to the Square

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:00 PM November 26, 2020    Updated: 3:41 PM December 15, 2020
The Curiosity Shop in Great Dunmow is among the traders with Christmas cheerful windows, ready for lockdown 2.0 to lift. Pict...

The Curiosity Shop in Great Dunmow is among the traders with Christmas cheerful windows, ready for lockdown 2.0 to lift. Picture: THE CURIOSITY SHOP - Credit: The Curiosity Shop

Great Dunmow’s Christmas cheer has started - with traders turning their windows into festive scenes and getting ready for lockdown to lift next week.

The Curiosity Shop in Great Dunmow is among the traders with Christmas cheerful windows, ready for lockdown 2.0 to lift. Pict...

The Curiosity Shop in Great Dunmow is among the traders with Christmas cheerful windows, ready for lockdown 2.0 to lift. Picture: THE CURIOSITY SHOP - Credit: The Curiosity Shop

The Christmas lights have been switched on and the town’s Christmas tree is about to go up in the Market Square.

Town mayor Mike Coleman said: “The town council and the Town Team are working very hard to make sure that Dunmow has the best Christmas cheer it can under these circumstances, and encouraging all the shopkeepers to brighten up their windows and get festive cheer going.”

Many businesses have already taken action. Stores have created indoor Christmas displays. If their front doors have been forced to be closed, they’re ready for customers to return, while they continue to take orders by telephone, email, internet and click and collect.

Rachael Clark of Great Dunmow Town Team said: “We are very excited to be welcoming our customers back to our businesses in time for some last minute Christmas shopping and some pampering in time for the festive season.

The Curiosity Shop in Great Dunmow is among the traders with Christmas cheerful windows, ready for lockdown 2.0 to lift. Pict...

The Curiosity Shop in Great Dunmow is among the traders with Christmas cheerful windows, ready for lockdown 2.0 to lift. Picture: THE CURIOSITY SHOP - Credit: The Curiosity Shop

You may also want to watch:

“We will be organising late night shopping evenings in the lead up to Christmas.

“The Christmas lights are shining bright. We haven’t been able to bring people the wonderful lights switch-on event that we usually organise but we’ll be back next year with a fabulously festive and locally sourced family event!

Most Read

  1. 1 Dunmow head chef on his ‘surreal’ MasterChef experience
  2. 2 Rapid Covid tests for those without symptoms come to Essex, and vaccine is on way
  3. 3 Police seek witnesses to fatal collision
  1. 4 Stansted opens coronavirus testing centre
  2. 5 Head chef Alex Webb in the kitchen for MasterChef: The Professionals
  3. 6 Man jailed for drugs production operation of cannabis laced boiled sweets
  4. 7 Artist leaves postcards around town to spread joy
  5. 8 Dunmow chef Alex Webb is in Finals Week on MasterChef: The Professionals
  6. 9 Parts of the district to enter Tier Three coronavirus restrictions
  7. 10 Essex Police make 99 arrests in first 10 days of campaign

“There will be a Christmas themed treasure hunt in late December for all the family.

“Please support local this Christmas. We are local people providing excellent quality gifts and a personal service you can’t buy online.”

Great Dunmow shops are showing their Christmas cheer. This is Naturals Beauty Salon. Picture: NATURALS

Great Dunmow shops are showing their Christmas cheer. This is Naturals Beauty Salon. Picture: NATURALS - Credit: Naturals Beauty Salon

Patrick Lavelle of May Dunmow Prosper Sub Committee said: “It’s wonderful to see all the beautifully dressed windows in the Dunmow shops and it’s great that the business owners have made an effort to make the town look attractive even in lockdown.

“When lockdown is lifted next week I hope that everyone does their Christmas shopping in Dunmow so that they can both reward and appreciate the beautiful displays.

“This is an opportunity to avoid the large internet retailers and support our local businesses. Please #ShopLocal for Christmas 2020.”

Further festive fun is also on the cards, with Great Dunmow Round Table’s elves supporting Santa’s Sleigh from December 3 until December 21.

Great Dunmow shops are showing their Christmas cheer. This is Naturals Beauty Salon. Picture: NATURALS

Great Dunmow shops are showing their Christmas cheer. This is Naturals Beauty Salon. Picture: NATURALS - Credit: Naturals Beauty Salon

* Let’s brighten up Christmas! Send us your pictures and videos of Christmas decorations to raise our collective spirits. Email editor@dunmowbroadcast.co.uk

Great Dunmow shops are showing their Christmas cheer. This is Naturals Beauty Salon. Picture: NATURALS

Great Dunmow shops are showing their Christmas cheer. This is Naturals Beauty Salon. Picture: NATURALS - Credit: Naturals Beauty Salon

Great Dunmow shops are showing their Christmas cheer. This is Naturals Beauty Salon. Picture: NATURALS

Great Dunmow shops are showing their Christmas cheer. This is Naturals Beauty Salon. Picture: NATURALS - Credit: Naturals Beauty Salon

Scarlett and Stone in Great Dunmow has a festive window. Picture: SCARLETT AND STONE

Scarlett and Stone in Great Dunmow has a festive window. Picture: SCARLETT AND STONE - Credit: Scarlett and Stone

Scarlett and Stone in Great Dunmow has a Christmas tree and a Christmas window. Picture: SCARLETT AND STONE

Scarlett and Stone in Great Dunmow has a Christmas tree and a Christmas window. Picture: SCARLETT AND STONE - Credit: Scarlett and Stone

Flitch Green is spreading cheer with this Christmas display in Tyler Avenue, Flitch Green. Picture: DAVE HORN

Flitch Green is spreading cheer with this Christmas display in Tyler Avenue, Flitch Green. Picture: DAVE HORN - Credit: Dave Horn

Great Dunmow News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Seven-year-old Will scores hat trick in West Ham debut

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon

Police: “After the year we’ve all had, we don’t want anyone to...

Louise Dunderdale

person

Drive-in carol service for Essex farmers

Louise Dunderdale

person

Gallery

First Electric Forecourt in the UK opens in Great Notley

Louise Dunderdale

person
Comments powered by Disqus