Gallery

Christmas windows are ready, lights are on, and the tree is coming to the Square

The Curiosity Shop in Great Dunmow is among the traders with Christmas cheerful windows, ready for lockdown 2.0 to lift. Picture: THE CURIOSITY SHOP The Curiosity Shop

Great Dunmow’s Christmas cheer has started - with traders turning their windows into festive scenes and getting ready for lockdown to lift next week.

The Christmas lights have been switched on and the town’s Christmas tree is about to go up in the Market Square.

Town mayor Mike Coleman said: “The town council and the Town Team are working very hard to make sure that Dunmow has the best Christmas cheer it can under these circumstances, and encouraging all the shopkeepers to brighten up their windows and get festive cheer going.”

Many businesses have already taken action. Stores have created indoor Christmas displays. If their front doors have been forced to be closed, they’re ready for customers to return, while they continue to take orders by telephone, email, internet and click and collect.

Rachael Clark of Great Dunmow Town Team said: “We are very excited to be welcoming our customers back to our businesses in time for some last minute Christmas shopping and some pampering in time for the festive season.

“We will be organising late night shopping evenings in the lead up to Christmas.

“The Christmas lights are shining bright. We haven’t been able to bring people the wonderful lights switch-on event that we usually organise but we’ll be back next year with a fabulously festive and locally sourced family event!

“There will be a Christmas themed treasure hunt in late December for all the family.

“Please support local this Christmas. We are local people providing excellent quality gifts and a personal service you can’t buy online.”

Great Dunmow shops are showing their Christmas cheer. This is Naturals Beauty Salon. Picture: NATURALS Great Dunmow shops are showing their Christmas cheer. This is Naturals Beauty Salon. Picture: NATURALS

Patrick Lavelle of May Dunmow Prosper Sub Committee said: “It’s wonderful to see all the beautifully dressed windows in the Dunmow shops and it’s great that the business owners have made an effort to make the town look attractive even in lockdown.

“When lockdown is lifted next week I hope that everyone does their Christmas shopping in Dunmow so that they can both reward and appreciate the beautiful displays.

“This is an opportunity to avoid the large internet retailers and support our local businesses. Please #ShopLocal for Christmas 2020.”

Further festive fun is also on the cards, with Great Dunmow Round Table’s elves supporting Santa’s Sleigh from December 3 until December 21.

* Let’s brighten up Christmas! Send us your pictures and videos of Christmas decorations to raise our collective spirits. Email editor@dunmowbroadcast.co.uk

Scarlett and Stone in Great Dunmow has a festive window. Picture: SCARLETT AND STONE Scarlett and Stone in Great Dunmow has a festive window. Picture: SCARLETT AND STONE

Scarlett and Stone in Great Dunmow has a Christmas tree and a Christmas window. Picture: SCARLETT AND STONE Scarlett and Stone in Great Dunmow has a Christmas tree and a Christmas window. Picture: SCARLETT AND STONE

Flitch Green is spreading cheer with this Christmas display in Tyler Avenue, Flitch Green. Picture: DAVE HORN Flitch Green is spreading cheer with this Christmas display in Tyler Avenue, Flitch Green. Picture: DAVE HORN