Families enjoy fun, rainbow-themed day out at Great Dunmow Carnival

Crowds of people gathered to enjoy rides, a procession, stalls and live entertainment at Great Dunmow Carnival on Saturday.

The carnival went ahead as planned with some amendments in light of the Queen's death. A two-minute silence was held at the war memorial during the procession, and Reverend Tom Warmington led a service of remembrance at the carnival field, followed by welcoming the new King.

Winners of the carnival procession in the Queen's Courts category were Maldons in first place and Hornsea in second. Oblivion Stars came in first place for best decorated float in the youth category, with Dunmow Pantomime in second.

In other categories Dunmow Atlantis won first place for non-commercial decorated, and Classic Cars came in second. Little Monsters came in first for commercial decorated, and UDC Refuse Truck was second, and Brownies came first for 'walking group youth', with Witham Twirlettes in second.

A shop window competition was also held in the build-up to the carnival, with businesses designing their windows around the rainbow theme.

Mrs M's Sweets won, with Direct Dental in second place, and Flitch Travel and Square One restaurant in joint third.

Local band Tequila Sunrise, featuring Martin Earley and Mike Barnard, started off the live music, followed by Trina then a Queen tribute band. A fireworks display was held at 8pm, after which local band The Jjarrs, fronted by Matthew Parrish, performed, followed by Funk Soul Lovers.

Great Dunmow's Carnival Court also appeared on the day, which consists of Carnival Queen Luna Vonne Collins, Princesses Lucy Migonelli and Bethany Sullivan, and Prince Charlie Watson.

Cllr David Beedle, of the carnival committee, said: "The committee was really pleased with the day.

"Having been a bit apprehensive with the thought that we might be cancelling, the committee would like to give our sponsors and the people of Dunmow a big thank you for their support on the day and evening.

"The High Street was very busy and the collection in aid of Uttlesford Food Bank and Mind, although not counted yet, looks like people have been very generous."