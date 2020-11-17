News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Treats for a lockdown 100th birthday

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 9:34 AM November 17, 2020    Updated: 7:19 PM December 14, 2020
Sally with her balloons and a birthday card from the Queen. Picture: REDBOND LODGE, DUNMOW

Two cakes with candles and some pretty helium balloons were among the treats to celebrate a 100th birthday at Redbond Lodge.

Sally with her birthday cake. Picture: REDBOND LODGE, DUNMOW

Sally Brown’s lockdown birthday was also boosted by a card from the Queen.

Sally lived in various locations during her younger years, including London and Brighton, then moved to Baddow when she married Bert.

She was sadly widowed when Bert passed away aged just 48.

Her daughter Sharon said that when her mum moved to Dunmow, she loved it and announced she wasn’t moving again, deliberating chosing to move into Redbond from Oakroyd Avenue so she could stay in the town.

Sally's 100th birthday treats. Picture: REDBOND LODGE, DUNMOW

She was a member of the swimming club into her 80s, and was a well-known figure to businesses including the bank, and the Co-op - the store got Sally to her cut their ribbon on re-opening.

And she also enjoyed receiving her paper.

Sharon said: “She’d say ‘take the Broadcast home’.”

She has three children, Vivienne, Sharon and Alistair, and seven grandchildren.

Balloons for Sally's 100th birthday. Picture: REDBOND LODGE, DUNMOW

Sally with her balloons and a birthday card from the Queen. Picture: REDBOND LODGE, DUNMOW

