Advanced search

Treats for a lockdown 100th birthday

PUBLISHED: 09:34 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:34 17 November 2020

Sally with her balloons and a birthday card from the Queen. Picture: REDBOND LODGE, DUNMOW

Sally with her balloons and a birthday card from the Queen. Picture: REDBOND LODGE, DUNMOW

Redbond Lodge

Two cakes with candles and some pretty helium balloons were among the treats to celebrate a 100th birthday at Redbond Lodge.

Sally with her birthday cake. Picture: REDBOND LODGE, DUNMOWSally with her birthday cake. Picture: REDBOND LODGE, DUNMOW

Sally Brown’s lockdown birthday was also boosted by a card from the Queen.

Sally lived in various locations during her younger years, including London and Brighton, then moved to Baddow when she married Bert.

She was sadly widowed when Bert passed away aged just 48.

Her daughter Sharon said that when her mum moved to Dunmow, she loved it and announced she wasn’t moving again, deliberating chosing to move into Redbond from Oakroyd Avenue so she could stay in the town.

Sally's 100th birthday treats. Picture: REDBOND LODGE, DUNMOWSally's 100th birthday treats. Picture: REDBOND LODGE, DUNMOW

She was a member of the swimming club into her 80s, and was a well-known figure to businesses including the bank, and the Co-op - the store got Sally to her cut their ribbon on re-opening.

And she also enjoyed receiving her paper.

Sharon said: “She’d say ‘take the Broadcast home’.”

She has three children, Vivienne, Sharon and Alistair, and seven grandchildren.

Balloons for Sally's 100th birthday. Picture: REDBOND LODGE, DUNMOWBalloons for Sally's 100th birthday. Picture: REDBOND LODGE, DUNMOW

Sally with her balloons and a birthday card from the Queen. Picture: REDBOND LODGE, DUNMOWSally with her balloons and a birthday card from the Queen. Picture: REDBOND LODGE, DUNMOW

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Parents enter stage two of appeals process after school bus place rejections

Cllr Ray Gooding, Cabinet Member for Education. Picture: Essex County Council

Kemi Badenoch MP’s November column on Covid support, healthcare, and Stansted Airport potential redundancies

Kemi Badenoch MP met staff at Saffron Walden Community Hospital. Picture: KEMI BADENOCH

Cocaine drugs gang which operated out of Stansted jailed for 46 years

Top left: Andrew Seaforth, top right: Bradley Stantiford, bottom left: Joanne O'Brien, bottom right: Matthew Hunt

Use of electric car charging points at Stansted Mountfitchet train station soars

Stansted Mountfitchet rail station. Picture: Saffron Photo

Disused water tower sparks online auction bidding war

Felsted Water Tower in Garnetts Lane, Felsted. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Parents enter stage two of appeals process after school bus place rejections

Cllr Ray Gooding, Cabinet Member for Education. Picture: Essex County Council

Kemi Badenoch MP’s November column on Covid support, healthcare, and Stansted Airport potential redundancies

Kemi Badenoch MP met staff at Saffron Walden Community Hospital. Picture: KEMI BADENOCH

Cocaine drugs gang which operated out of Stansted jailed for 46 years

Top left: Andrew Seaforth, top right: Bradley Stantiford, bottom left: Joanne O'Brien, bottom right: Matthew Hunt

Use of electric car charging points at Stansted Mountfitchet train station soars

Stansted Mountfitchet rail station. Picture: Saffron Photo

Disused water tower sparks online auction bidding war

Felsted Water Tower in Garnetts Lane, Felsted. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Treats for a lockdown 100th birthday

Sally with her balloons and a birthday card from the Queen. Picture: REDBOND LODGE, DUNMOW

New travelling Post Office service has started

The new Mobile Post Office service calls in at Carver Barracks. Picture: POST OFFICE

Parents enter stage two of appeals process after school bus place rejections

Cllr Ray Gooding, Cabinet Member for Education. Picture: Essex County Council

Essex crime commissioner on fight against county lines drugs

Roger Hirst (Con)

Essex residents urged to apply for 2021 primary school place

Archive picture. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Images