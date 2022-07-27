Upcoming changes to bus routes in Great Dunmow

Changes are being made to bus routes in Great Dunmow

Bus routes are changing in Great Dunmow from August 1. Here is what you need to know:

The FirstBus 42A and Stephenson’s 313/313a services will cease, Stephenson's 313/314 will replace this.

The approximately hourly service will start in Dunmow on Ongar Rd then go to High St, Stagg's Farm, Woodlands Park Drive, the Eastons, Thaxted and onto Saffron Walden.

Central connect is introducing the 322/323/324 to provide a direct link to Bishop’s Stortford, travellers will be picked up from the Boar’s Head/Dunmow Club bus stops.

The 324 will run Monday – Saturday roughly every two hours, picking up at Church End, Boar’s Head/Dunmow Club, Beaumont Hill, Woodlands Park Drive, Tesco, Woodside Way West, Buttley’s Lane, Takeley and to Bishops Stortford but not via the airport.

On Tuesdays, a few buses will be designated 322 not 324. The 323 will run Monday to Saturday roughly every 30 minutes with the same route as the 324 but will start near the Ongar Rd/Braintree Rd mini-roundabout. It will not serve Church End .