Burglar bumps into house owner while fleeing with prescription medication

PUBLISHED: 19:00 29 October 2020

Archant

A burglar bumped into a Great Dunmow resident while leaving with stolen prescription medication.

He entered the Willow Road home through a broken window, and searched the kitchen and the living room, before stealing the prescription medication.

The burglary took place on Wednesday, October 21 at 6.40am.

Essex Police is looking for information. Call 101, quoting crime reference number 42/171405/20.

Alternatively, contact the independent UK charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

