Art is unveiled for 10th year of Dunmow Big Draw

Artist Nabil Ali with one of the artworks. Photo: Saffron Photo Saffron Photo 2020

A perch made of willow, rush nettles and reclaimed steel, created by artists Deb Hart and Graham Slade, has been unveiled during the launch of Dunmow’s annual Big Draw, which is being held outdoors this year.

Ellen Jackson and Catherine Mummery with the willow and rush fish made by children from Great Dunmow Primary, Dunmow St Mary's Primary, The Brownies and visitors to the Gardens of Easton Lodge. Photo: Saffron Photo Ellen Jackson and Catherine Mummery with the willow and rush fish made by children from Great Dunmow Primary, Dunmow St Mary's Primary, The Brownies and visitors to the Gardens of Easton Lodge. Photo: Saffron Photo

The 10th Dunmow Big Draw runs until October 31, with the theme A Climate of Change.

Organised by arts company High Stile Projects, it includes sculptures by professional artists, and is linked to a healthy walk with art from local children and Redbond Care Home residents displayed in the windows of 18 shops and cafes.

Over 200 artworks are in the trail, created by artists age two to 80-plus.

Artist Nabil Ali has collaborated with willow artist Deb Hart to form a collection of pieces of art constructed from natural materials including willow, nettles and bees wax, displayed at St Mary’s Riverbank Walk. The heads were cast from a 14th century skull, found in the late Medieval Dominican Friary in Chelmsford.

Artwork in the windows for the Great Dunmow walking trail. Photo: Saffron Photo Artwork in the windows for the Great Dunmow walking trail. Photo: Saffron Photo

Nabil was inspired by the Green Man carving on St Mary’s Church to create abstract figures of “Leaf People”.

Special installations with willow and rush fish were made by children from Great Dunmow Primary, Dunmow St Mary’s Primary, the Brownies and visitors to the Gardens of Easton Lodge.

Town mayor Mike Coleman said he was full of praise for the art.

“In bringing light and awareness of nature through art to the town, Catherine Mummery is to be thanked for her enthusiasm, passion and understanding. The amount of hours spent organising the project has resulted in something that she should be justly proud,” he said.

The perch sculpture in Great Dunmow. Photo: Saffron Photo The perch sculpture in Great Dunmow. Photo: Saffron Photo

Catherine Mummery said: “There has been a great response from people seeing all the artworks and we very much hope that families will continue to take part in the trail and will send in suggestions for a local name for the Perch sculpture.”

The launch included artist Graham Slade, Deb Hart, Nabil Ali, Cllr Mike Coleman, Shaun Pledger of Alloy Fabweld, Catherine Mummery of High Stile Projects, Andreas Stavrou of LivinArt,and artist Ellen Jackson who is also a teaching assistant at Dunmow St Mary’s Primary.

Copies of the trail map can be found via Facebook @highstileprojects and on www.highstileprojects.co.uk

Deb Hart, Graham Slade, Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Mike Coleman, Shaun Pledger, Catherine Mummery and Andreas Stavrou for the Dunmow Big Draw 2020 launch. Photo: Saffron Photo Deb Hart, Graham Slade, Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Mike Coleman, Shaun Pledger, Catherine Mummery and Andreas Stavrou for the Dunmow Big Draw 2020 launch. Photo: Saffron Photo

Deb Hart, one of the artists, puts the finishing touches to the willow part of the sculpture of a perch in Great Dunmow. Photo: Saffron Photo Deb Hart, one of the artists, puts the finishing touches to the willow part of the sculpture of a perch in Great Dunmow. Photo: Saffron Photo

Ellen Jackson with the willow fish artwork. Ellen is a local artist and teaching assistant at Dunmow St Mary�s Primary.Photo: Saffron Photo Ellen Jackson with the willow fish artwork. Ellen is a local artist and teaching assistant at Dunmow St Mary�s Primary.Photo: Saffron Photo

Ellen Jackson with the willow fish artwork in Great Dunmow. Photo: Saffron Photo Ellen Jackson with the willow fish artwork in Great Dunmow. Photo: Saffron Photo

Ellen Jackson with one of the sculptures in Great Dunmow. Photo: Saffron Photo Ellen Jackson with one of the sculptures in Great Dunmow. Photo: Saffron Photo

Artworks near the river bank at St Mary's Church, Great Dunmow and artist Nabil Ali. Photo: Saffron Photo Artworks near the river bank at St Mary's Church, Great Dunmow and artist Nabil Ali. Photo: Saffron Photo

One of the artworks at St Mary's Riverbank Walk, inspired by the Green Man carving on the church, for Dunmow Big Draw 2020. Photo: Saffron Photo One of the artworks at St Mary's Riverbank Walk, inspired by the Green Man carving on the church, for Dunmow Big Draw 2020. Photo: Saffron Photo

One of the artworks on the Dunmow trail. Photo: Saffron Photo One of the artworks on the Dunmow trail. Photo: Saffron Photo

