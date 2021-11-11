Gallery

Kathleen Shannon and Jackie Monk's post box topper marks Armistice Day 2021. Margaret Cole, president of Great Dunmow's Royal British Legion branch, praised the pair for a "striking" tribute to fallen soldiers. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

Great Dunmow residents paid tribute to members of the military who have died in the "pursuit of peace" since the start of the First World War.

This year's event marked the 100th anniversary since collective Remembrance traditions began in the UK.

Dunmow came to a standstill and veterans gathered together to mark Armistice Day in 2021. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

A two-minute silence ended with the sound of a cannon. Mayor of Dunmow Councillor Patrick Lavelle said: "Today, we remember the immense suffering which built our world as we know it today. We have to recognise all the people who have made sacrifices, fought and died to build our world." Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

Lauren, a childminder, helped her children make poppy wreaths to teach them about British Remembrance traditions. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

The Revd Tom Warmington at prayer. He said: "It is a privilege to be a part of Armistice Day in Great Dunmow. It is as important now as it has ever been to remember those who gave their lives in the pursuit of peace." Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

Great Dunmow's War Memorial on Armistice Day 2021. Margaret Cole, president of the Royal British Legion's Great Dunmow branch, said: "This is a great opportunity to remember all those who have lost their lives in conflict. We are lucky in Dunmow that so many young people are engaged with the RBL who can continue our work." Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

Kathleen Shannon and Jane Monk knitted two post box toppers for Armistice Day. Kathleen wants her social media followers to donate to the Royal British Legion. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

Poppy wreaths created by Great Dunmow children at the foot of the War Memorial. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant