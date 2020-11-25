News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Volunteers gather up discarded litter

Published: 5:15 PM November 25, 2020
Litter that was gathered from the roadside. Picture: GREAT CANFIELD PARISH COUNCIL

Family bubbles and volunteers have gathered a huge haul of discarded litter - and a large number of tyres - in Great Canfield.

Tyres gathered up. Picture: GREAT CANFIELD PARISH COUNCIL

The parish council had been forced to cancel the twice yearly litter pick in the first lockdown in March, and didn’t want to miss the autumn clean-up as they knew the roadside litter in the lanes was building up.

The clerk carried out a Covid risk assessment, and sanitised equipment was dropped with volunteers who were bubbled as a family.

The volunteers carried out the work and the litter bags and larger rubbish bags were collected by trailer.

Robert Mackley, chair of Great Canfield Parish Council, said: “Our family bubbles and volunteers said how nice it was to have something positive to do in the community and how good the lanes are now looking without the cans and coffee cups on the roadside.”

