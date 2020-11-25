Advanced search

Volunteers gather up discarded litter

PUBLISHED: 17:15 25 November 2020

Litter that was gathered from the roadside. Picture: GREAT CANFIELD PARISH COUNCIL

Litter that was gathered from the roadside. Picture: GREAT CANFIELD PARISH COUNCIL

Great Canfield Parish Council

Family bubbles and volunteers have gathered a huge haul of discarded litter - and a large number of tyres - in Great Canfield.

Tyres gathered up. Picture: GREAT CANFIELD PARISH COUNCILTyres gathered up. Picture: GREAT CANFIELD PARISH COUNCIL

The parish council had been forced to cancel the twice yearly litter pick in the first lockdown in March, and didn’t want to miss the autumn clean-up as they knew the roadside litter in the lanes was building up.

The clerk carried out a Covid risk assessment, and sanitised equipment was dropped with volunteers who were bubbled as a family.

The volunteers carried out the work and the litter bags and larger rubbish bags were collected by trailer.

Robert Mackley, chair of Great Canfield Parish Council, said: “Our family bubbles and volunteers said how nice it was to have something positive to do in the community and how good the lanes are now looking without the cans and coffee cups on the roadside.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Volunteers gather up discarded litter

Litter that was gathered from the roadside. Picture: GREAT CANFIELD PARISH COUNCIL

Great Canfield planning application refused by Uttlesford district councillors

Green Councillor Cllr Paul Fairhurst proposed the refusal of the Great Canfield application.

Uttlesford, Braintree and Chelmsford experience coronavirus cases peak this month

Photo: PA WIRE

Christmas panto themed adventure confirmed for Cambridge Arts Theatre

Dame Trott's Panto Palaver can be seen at Cambridge Arts Theatre this Christmas

Burglar smashes window before entering Great Dunmow house