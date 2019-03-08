Great Bardfield horticultural project where you can feed alpacas and build a bug hotel

A Great Bardfield horticultural project for people with mental health issues is hoping to attract new members by holding an open day this bank holiday Monday.

Members of Keep Growing meet on Tuesday mornings at Great Lodge, in Great Bardfield, and can feed alpacas, grow fruit and vegetables which they can take home and work in a vineyard.

Recent schemes include building a bug hotel and making apple juice.

Project organiser Rebecca Jordan said: "As well as improving mental and physical health, therapeutic horticulture can reduce feelings of loneliness. We are a small group, but have space for a few more."

Keep Growing is holding an open day on Monday, from 2-5pm, at Great Lodge.

Anyone interested should contact Claire Kohlis on 0798 823388 or e-mail info@greatlodge.co.uk.

Alternatively, find an application form at www.mindinwestessex.org.uk/how-we-can-help/adults/keep-growing.