Free Christmas trees on offer to worthy causes

Bardfield Garden Centre will be donating Christmas trees to worthy causes. Picture: ARCHANT Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

A garden centre near Great Bardfield will be donating Christmas trees to primary schools and good causes this festive season.

Bardfield Garden Centre, in Braintree Road, is offering schools its premium cut Christmas trees from the end of November.

It will also be giving away trees to the winners of three social media competitions.

Director and business owner, Matthew Dawson said: "We started 2019 with the aim of becoming more involved with the local community and after a successful year of trading we are delighted to be able to finish the year by making a Christmas donation.

"Hopefully, this will spread a positive Christmas message and give back to the community who have supported us throughout the year."

Anyone can contact Matthew Dawson to suggest a good cause that may benefit from a tree donation at 01371 829333 or e-mail info@countygardenmanagement.co.uk.