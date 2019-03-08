Great Bardfield Bridge to close for a month for 'vital' repairs

Great Bardfield Bridge will be closed for more than a month this summer, for what has been described as "vital" work.

During the bridge repairs, which are due to begin on July 29, Bridge Street on the B1057 will be closed.

An Essex Highways spokesman said: “The work is vital to ensure continued safety on the bridge, with repairs required to both northern wingwalls and localised brickwork repairs to other buttresses.”

Repairs are due to begin July 29 and will take approximately five weeks to complete.

A spokesman for Essex County Council said plans were “nearing final agreement” with both Great Bardfield and Finchingfield parish councils around arrangements for areas of clearway and bus route diversions.

The spokesman added: “Finchingfield Parish Council is meeting and we hope to be able to confirm arrangements for the bridge works starting in July after that. Great Bardfield Parish Council has agreed their elements of the plans so we should shortly be in a position to publish all the details.”

In the April edition of the parish magazine Bardfield Times, the Great Bardfield Parish Council said: “As the work is both urgent and essential Great Bardfield Parish Council has not objected to the plans. We recognise that the closure will cause considerable inconvenience and we are working with Essex Highways to minimise any problems.”

The council told the Broadcast: “At an informal meeting with Essex County Council representatives the parish council discussed the issues raised by residents and local farmers who would be impacted during the crucial harvest time. It was recognised that the work required is necessary but it is essential to mitigate the inconvenience. “Several farmers have land on both sides of the bridge and other residents have work and other commitments that require them to travel in either direction. One important consideration raised is the need for sufficient signage at some distance from the village.

“This would inform HGV drivers, encouraging them to use diversionary routes and prevent those intending to use the bridge from arriving in the village before they realise that access is impossible.”