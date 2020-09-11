Collection of artworks by Great Bardfield artist Edward Bawden being sold in Stansted

A collection of artworks by Great Bardfield artist Edward Bawden (1903-1989) will be sold by Sworders auctioneers in Stansted next month.

Patricia and Robin Pickard opened The Church Street Gallery in Saffron Walden in 1983 with an exhibition of the works of Edward Bawden.

Bawden also designed a logo for the gallery and went on to become their friend.

During retirement, Patricia and Robin derived great pleasure from their personal art collection.

A highlight from the collection is Beechwood, Broomfield, Somerset. Purchased by the Pickards from The Fine Art Society in December 1976 the 54x74cm watercolour has a £4,000-£6,000 estimate.

Followers of Bawden will be familiar with his Aesop Fables series of prints. The tale of The Gnat and the Lion, titled and numbered 7/50 in pencil, will be offered for sale with a £1,000-£1,500 estimate.

A linocut, signed in pencil, titled Merry Xmas and featuring a cat and three mice, carries a £300-£500 estimate.

Looking back on his travels during the war, Bawden created the print Muhammed’s Mosque in the Citadel, Cairo. Signed and titled in pencil, a copy is pitched to sell in the £200-300 price range.

After The Church Street Gallery closed in 1990, Patricia Pickard continued to pursue her love of the arts, and achieved a BA and then an MA at Anglia Ruskin University.

The collection will be sold on October 20 as part of Sworders’ auction of Modern British Art.

